UP CM Adityanath govt announces Rs 6,000 annual aid for triple talaq victims

The chief minister interacted with the victims of triple talaq under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) and said such women should be given rights over waqf properties and also called for several welfare measures that should be undertaken for their rehabilitation.

Women will receive Rs 6,000 annually till their rehabilitation. (Express photo: Sonakshi Awasthi)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced annual support of Rs 6,000 to the victims of triple talaq till their rehabilitation and said they will get free legal aid.

Around 300 women from across the state attended the event.

“Educated women should be absorbed in government jobs as per their qualifications while arrangements should also be made for providing them shelter and education under various schemes. These women should be covered under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana or under the Chief Minister Arogya Scheme,” he said.

