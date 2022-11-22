scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh pay tributes to Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birth anniversary

A three-time chief minister, Mulayam Singh was born on this day in 1939 in Saifai, Etawah.

"A humble tribute to former defence minister, former UP chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birth anniversary," Adityanath tweeted in Hindi. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday paid tributes to party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birth anniversary.

A three-time chief minister, Mulayam Singh was born on this day in 1939 in Saifai, Etawah.

“A humble tribute to former defence minister, former UP chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birth anniversary,” Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.

Akhilesh Yadav shared on Twitter a picture of the SP patriarch and his father and said, “Tributes to the son of soil on his birth anniversary.”  The SP is commemorating Mulayam Singh’s birth anniversary as ‘Dharti Putra Diwas’.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concernsPremium
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concerns
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJPPremium
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJP
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...Premium
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...Premium
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav also took to Twitter to pay tributes to his elder brother.

More from Lucknow

Mulayam Singh died after prolonged illness on October 10 this year.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 03:52:38 pm
Next Story

Bruce Lee may have died from drinking too much water, new study suggests; is overhydration harmful?

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 22: Latest News
Advertisement