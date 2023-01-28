scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Advertisement

UP CM: 60 lakh students enrolled in UP primary schools since 2017

“The students should be encouraged for a healthy competition but they should not be pressurised merely to chase marks. At times, children are unable to perform during the examination due to an unnecessary stress,” said Adityanath.

Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh government, UP government, UP primary schools, Lucknow news, Uttar Pradesh, Indian Express, current affairs
Listen to this article
UP CM: 60 lakh students enrolled in UP primary schools since 2017
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed on Friday that 60 lakh new students got admitted to primary schools in Uttar Pradesh in the past six years due to state government’s initiatives like “Kaya Kalpa”, alleging that basic education in the state was in a shambles when the BJP came to power in 2017.

Addressing students and teachers at Sainik School, Lucknow, before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s annual “Pariksha pe Charcha” address in New Delhi, the CM talked about how both parents and even school managements pressurise students who end up taking extreme steps.

Referring to the owner of a Lucknow-based chain of schools, Adityanath said people like these try to push students to the extreme by putting extra burden on them. Giving a call for promoting a “healthy competition”, he asked the parents and teachers not to put unnecessary burden on students to attain “higher grades beyond their capacity”.

“The students should be encouraged for a healthy competition but they should not be pressurised merely to chase marks. At times, children are unable to perform during the examination due to an unnecessary stress,” said Adityanath.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Lesson, Session
Delhi Confidential: Lesson, Session
UPSC Key- January 27, 2023: Know about Republic and Democracy, Aditya-L1 ...
UPSC Key- January 27, 2023: Know about Republic and Democracy, Aditya-L1 ...
‘How do you make a still photograph speak?’: BV Doshi
‘How do you make a still photograph speak?’: BV Doshi
Replacing addresses with three words… the world of What3words
Replacing addresses with three words… the world of What3words

In such circumstances, students get disillusioned with the examination system, he claimed.

“Before 2017, children were forced to come to schools barefoot. But now, they come to schools in proper uniform, with schoolbags containing all necessary items since funds are provided to them through direct benefit transfer.

Maintaining that Lucknow’s was the first sainik school in the country and also the first to enroll girl students, the Chief Minister said that the state will have five functional sainik schools by the next year.

Advertisement

Adityanath also honoured 1,698 meritorious students, including 873 girls, who secured excellent positions at the state and national level in the 2021-22 high school and intermediate board examinations. These students from different boards were given Rs 1 lakh, digital tablets, citations and copies of the book ‘Exam Warriors’ authored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The CM said it was seen in the results of all the boards that girls were outperforming boys and have greater zeal to do more.

More from Lucknow

Adityanath inaugurated “Vidya Samiksha Kendra”, a 60-seater call centre for running various modules such as the Mid Day Meal. A government spokesperson said that under the system, a quarterly skill assessment test will be conducted for all students through Saral app, while the report cards will be sent to all the students and parents after analyzing the data.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-01-2023 at 04:38 IST
Next Story

40k Women’s ITF tournament: World’s no. 71 Maria to face Abduraimova

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close