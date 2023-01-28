UP CM: 60 lakh students enrolled in UP primary schools since 2017

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed on Friday that 60 lakh new students got admitted to primary schools in Uttar Pradesh in the past six years due to state government’s initiatives like “Kaya Kalpa”, alleging that basic education in the state was in a shambles when the BJP came to power in 2017.

Addressing students and teachers at Sainik School, Lucknow, before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s annual “Pariksha pe Charcha” address in New Delhi, the CM talked about how both parents and even school managements pressurise students who end up taking extreme steps.

Referring to the owner of a Lucknow-based chain of schools, Adityanath said people like these try to push students to the extreme by putting extra burden on them. Giving a call for promoting a “healthy competition”, he asked the parents and teachers not to put unnecessary burden on students to attain “higher grades beyond their capacity”.

“The students should be encouraged for a healthy competition but they should not be pressurised merely to chase marks. At times, children are unable to perform during the examination due to an unnecessary stress,” said Adityanath.

In such circumstances, students get disillusioned with the examination system, he claimed.

“Before 2017, children were forced to come to schools barefoot. But now, they come to schools in proper uniform, with schoolbags containing all necessary items since funds are provided to them through direct benefit transfer.

Maintaining that Lucknow’s was the first sainik school in the country and also the first to enroll girl students, the Chief Minister said that the state will have five functional sainik schools by the next year.

Adityanath also honoured 1,698 meritorious students, including 873 girls, who secured excellent positions at the state and national level in the 2021-22 high school and intermediate board examinations. These students from different boards were given Rs 1 lakh, digital tablets, citations and copies of the book ‘Exam Warriors’ authored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The CM said it was seen in the results of all the boards that girls were outperforming boys and have greater zeal to do more.

Adityanath inaugurated “Vidya Samiksha Kendra”, a 60-seater call centre for running various modules such as the Mid Day Meal. A government spokesperson said that under the system, a quarterly skill assessment test will be conducted for all students through Saral app, while the report cards will be sent to all the students and parents after analyzing the data.