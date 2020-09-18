UP: Clinic manager killed over ‘love affair’, 1 held

Police said that they have arrested Imran after a “brief shooting” and will book him under stringent National Security Act (NSA).

A 42-year-old manager of a private clinic was killed over an alleged affair with a woman in Bareilly’s Shahi area, police said on Thursday.

According to police, Sanjay Singh Bhadauria, who was also a member of Hindu Yuva Vahini, was stabbed with a sharp-edged weapon by 22-year-old Imran, a tempo driver, as both the men were having affair with the same woman. Police said that they have arrested Imran after a “brief shooting” and will book him under stringent National Security Act (NSA).

“On Thursday morning, police received information that under the Shahi police station limits, the manager of a private clinic — Sanjay Singh Bhaduria (42) — has been murdered. After going through the CCTV footage from nearby cameras, it was found that Bhaduria was killed by a sharp-edged weapon. We showed the footage to Bhaduria’s family members who identified the attacker as Imran. When policemen went to arrest him, they were fired upon. Imran was arrested with an illegal weapon and some cartridges,” SSP (Bareilly) Rohit Singh Sajwan said, adding that police will invoke NSA against him.

“The reason for the murder it seems is a love triangle. The deceased and the accused had relations with the same woman. Till now, it does not seem like the woman knew about his intention to murder Bhaduria,” the SSP said, adding that police have recovered the weapon used in the murder.

Station Officer of Shahi, Virendra Singh Rana, said the 22-year-old woman used to go for treatment at the clinic where Bhaduria was the manager.

Hindu Yuva Vahini’s Pradesh Mahamantri Pramod K Mall confirmed that Bhaduria was an active member of the outfit.

