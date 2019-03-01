UP: Cleric held, headmaster suspended over comments on social media

A cleric of a mosque in Chunar police station area of Mirzapur district was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly posting a morphed objectionable photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Pakistan counterpart, Imran Khan, on his Facebook account.

The photo was posted a couple of days ago and was widely shared on social media, following which a complaint was lodged by a local BJP worker on Wednesday. Since the Pulwama attack on February 14, around a dozen persons were arrested for “objectionable” comments against the government or the Indian Army in the state.

“The accused, Abid Ali Hussain (27) who is an Imam at a local mosque, posted a morphed objectionable photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his Facebook page. He was booked under the IPC sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) on a complaint from BJYM district vice-president Mohan Yadav,” said Rajesh Chaubey, station officer (SO), Chunar police station.

“We arrested Abid after the FIR was filed,” said the CO, adding that Abid came to Mirzapur from Bihar around a decade ago and was made the Imam of Jalalpur village mosque in 2012.

A primary school headmaster in Barabanki was suspended for “objectionable” comments related to the recent Pulwama attack on a WhatsApp group.

Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) VP Singh said, “Headmaster Surendra Kumar of government primary school in Barawan made objectionable comments on a WhatsApp group of primary school headmasters on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, I got the information and asked the concerned Block Education Officer (BEO) to look into it. We took action after the BEO found him guilty,” said the BSA.