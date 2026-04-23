UP Class 10, 12 board results to be declared today

The evaluation of 2.75 crore answer sheets was completed between March 18 and April 4 at 254 evaluation centers within 15 working days. Principals and senior lecturers were appointed as evaluators.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), or the Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education, will announce the results of the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations for 2026 on Thursday, officials said.

The results will be announced at 4pm at the board’s headquarters in Prayagraj. Students can access their results on the official website www.upmsp.edu.in⁠ or on DigiLocker at https://results.digilocker.gov.in, they added⁠.

The board said facilities for scrutiny and compartment examinations will be available for students who wish to review their marks.

Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh said the examinations were conducted smoothly from February 18 to March 12 at 8,033 centres across the state over 15 working days.