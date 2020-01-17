UP: Civic board chief, his two brothers held for Rs 1.27 crore bank fraud

While chairman Ajay Arya and his brother Ashish Arya were arrested form Lucknow on Wednesday, the third brother Vijay was arrested from Shrawasti. (File) While chairman Ajay Arya and his brother Ashish Arya were arrested form Lucknow on Wednesday, the third brother Vijay was arrested from Shrawasti. (File)

Chairman of Bhinga municipal board and his two brothers have been arrested by a Shrawasti Crime Branch team in connection to an FIR registered against them in 2018 for allegedly siphoning off Rs 1.27 crore from the bank account of a man by forging his signature.

While chairman Ajay Arya and his brother Ashish Arya were arrested form Lucknow on Wednesday, the third brother Vijay was arrested from Shrawasti.

Following the complaint of Ram Pratap Gupta, an FIR was registered at Bhinga Police Station in 2018. All the three accused were booked under IPC sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) among others.

The arrests were made after the court issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Ajay, Ashish and Vijay.

“There was an FIR registered on the complaint of one Ram Pratap Gupta and it was alleged that Ajay, his brother Ashish and Vijay and four others took out Rs 1.27 crore from his bank account by faking his signature. During the investigation, we found merit in the allegation. On Tuesday, a local court had issued NBW against the three brothers and they were arrested,” said Daddan Singh, SHO of Bhinga.

An official said the others named in the FIR are Saurabh, Shivam and Shani. “There is also an unidentified person. Their role is being investigated,” said police.

