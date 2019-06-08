UP: CISF team takes stock of security arrangements at Gorakhnath temple

THE CENTRAL Industrial Security Force (CISF) has begun the process of reviewing security arrangements of Gorakhnath temple, of which Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is head priest. A CISF team camped in Gorakhpur for four days and left Friday.

Even as senior CISF officers claimed that the team went to Gorakhnath temple following a request made by Gorakhnath Temple Trust seeking review of the security arrangements, the manager of the trust denied having made any such request.

A five-member team of CISF led by a DIG-rank officer had camped in Gorakhpur for the past four days, studying the present security arrangements at the temple.

“The team also looked at what additional security arrangements are needed. The team also prepared security maps of the temple during their stay. The team has not given any suggestions on security to us before they left,” said Dwarika Tiwari, who said he is the manager of the Gorakhnath Temple Trust.

“I have no idea on whose request CISF team had come to the temple and studied security arrangements. The Gorakhnath Temple Trust never made any kind of request to CISF,” claimed Tiwari, adding that at present, local police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) were deployed for security purposes inside and outside the temple.

Gorakhpur SSP Dr Sunil Gupta said, “I have also come to know that a CISF team was there at the Gorakhnath temple, but they did not meet us. The CISF team had gone to provide consultancy on security to the temple.”

According to a senior CISF officer, the technical wing of the CISF had gone to Gorakhnath temple to provide consultancy on security and fire safety. The team was also assigned to give suggestions on how to improve security arrangements of the temple, he added.

“A team was in Gorakhpur to provide consultancy on security arrangements to the Gorakhnath temple trust,” said Assistant Inspector General, CISF, Hemendra Singh.