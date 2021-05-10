UP: 22 children, 6 staffers in Mathura shelter home test positive

All of those found infected were asymptomatic and precautions were being taken for their treatment, the official said. (PTI/File)

Mathura district officials on Sunday said 22 inmates and six staffers in a government-run children’s home in the district tested positive for Covid-19 following a random check on Friday.

The shelter houses 42 children at present.

The infected inmates, between six and 10 years old, have been separated from the others. A medical team is regularly visiting to check on the inmates and the shelter’s staff.

“After every 15 days, samples of inmates and staff are collected to check for coronavirus. On Saturday, we got the report of samples collected recently. The report stated 22 inmates, which includes both boys and girls, are positive for coronavirus along with six staff,” said District Probation Officer Anurag Shyam Rastogi.

“All the children who tested positive have been kept separate. Doctors are visiting to check their health,” the official added.

Senior government officials are also regularly making visiting the children’s home to check on the inmates.