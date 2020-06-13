UP: Children of labourers to get direct monthly cash transfer

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

CHIEF MINISTER Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated ‘Bal Shramik Vidya Yojana’, under which the Uttar Pradesh government will pay Rs 1,000 to sons and Rs 1,200 to daughters of labourers every month to support their families and keep them away from child labour.

Children in the age group of 8-18 years will be eligible for the scheme and to encourage them to focus on studies.

The government has also included another incentive of Rs 6,000 yearly after the child completes each class – that is 8th, 9th and 10th.

The scheme will involve conditional cash transfer and the eligibility criteria will cover children who have to earn because of unfavourable situations such as either of their parents or both have died, or both mother and father are permanently disabled, or their mother is head of the family, both parents have some incurable disease or they have no land of their own.Adityanath said in the first phase, around 2,000 children of 57 districts in the state would be benefited through this scheme in the first phase and the target would be to also start Atal residential schools from next academic session so that children of workers could be provided “quality education” in residential facility.

He said as hard work by labourers was behind all development, “their welfare is our duty”.

