UP: Chief secy summoned over water pollution

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has summoned the UP chief secretary and other senior government officials to a December 6 hearing on the alleged little progress made in stopping the industrial pollution of three rivers and a lake in Gorakhpur district in the last seven years.

The Bench headed by NGT chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel passed the order after hearing a 2014 petition seeking “remedial action against contamination of water bodies and groundwater, specially Ramgarh Lake, Ami, Rapti and Rohani rivers in and around District Gorakhpur”.

The NGT demanded criminal proceedings against “erring officials” if “there is no change in their attitude”.

The tribunal said, “With utter disappointment with the attitude of the concerned officers of the State of UP, we direct the Chief Secretary to now take meaningful and stringent action for compliance of law and hold the erring officers accountable.”