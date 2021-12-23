UP: Charge sheet filed against BSP MP for abetting rape victim’s suicide

The Uttar Pradesh Police has filed a chargesheet against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Atul Rai for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 24-year-old woman and her friend in August.

Rai has been in Prayagraj’s Naini Jail since June 2019 for allegedly raping the woman in his home in Varanasi the year before. The victim and her friend set themselves on fire outside the Supreme Court on August 16 to bring attention to the case. They died days later.

The police recently filed a chargesheet against former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, who was forced into retirement by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in March in “public interest”, in the same case. Thakur is accused of helping the MP harass and threaten the victim to withdraw the rape case or weaken it.

He is also in jail at present, and his bail application is pending in the Allahabad High Court. “The police have filed chargesheets against Atul Rai and Amitabh Thakur in the case,” Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur told reporters on Wednesday.

A police officer said the chargesheet was filed under IPC sections 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury), 195-A (threatening any person to false evidence), 218 (public servant framing incorrect record, etc), 306 (abetment of suicide), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).

On August 16, before setting themselves ablaze, the victim and her friend recorded a Facebook Live video. In it, the woman said she had lodged a rape case against the MP and accused the police of supporting him. The two claimed that the threats and the harassment had made them choose death by suicide. They alleged that Amitabh Thakur helped Rai harass them.

DK Thakur said the police considered this video as the dying declaration of the two. Indian evidence law entitles great weight to dying declarations.

Two days after the incident, the government formed a two-member probe panel led by Director General of Police (Recruitment and Promotion Board) Raj Kumar Vishwakarma and comprising Additional DG (Women Power Line) Neera Rawat to look into the woman’s allegations. It found that the victim and other witnesses were pressured and several FIRs were filed against them. The woman’s 27-year-old friend died on August 21, and she died in a Delhi hospital three days later.

Based on the panel’s report, the case against Rai and Amitabh Thakur was filed at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on August 27. Thakur was arrested the same day outside his residence in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar area.