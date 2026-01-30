BJP MLA stops BJP minister’s cavalcade over ‘pending development projects’ in Mahoba, argument ensues

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleges the minister was held 'hostage' by the MLA of his own party

Written by: Maulshree Seth
3 min readLucknowUpdated: Jan 30, 2026 08:12 PM IST
swatantra dev-brijbhushan(Left to right) Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and BJP MLA from Charkhari, Brijbhushan Singh. (Source: File/ FB)
High-voltage drama unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba on Friday when BJP’s Charkhari MLA Brijbhushan Rajput and his supporters stopped the cavalcade of state Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh over “dug-up roads and pending development works” in the district.

The situation escalated when the MLA and his supporters were confronted by the police personnel in the minister’s security and a heated argument followed.

The incident took place when the minister was returning after attending a programme of the RSS’s student wing, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). He was also to launch a rural drinking water project under the Jal Jeevan Mission at Lilwahi village of the district.

Later, the minister got down from his vehicle and assured the MLA that action would be taken against the “guilty officials” if works were pending for long. But when they did not budge, Singh, former BJP state president, asked the party MLA to come along and show him the pending works and that he would suspend the officials on the spot.

One of the major complaints of Rajput, two-term MLA from Charkhari, was over pending projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission in his constituency.

“I will visit 40 villages with you. If water is not found there, I will suspend the guilty officials. If roads are left dug up, I will suspend those responsible,” the minister is heard saying in a video.

When the MLA, accompanied by locals and village pradhans, showed him “evidence” of dug-up roads, the minister said he would personally visit the villages. When the situation continued to escalate, the minister was seen holding the MLA’s hand and asking him to sit in his car.

Before leaving the spot, the MLA told mediapersons, “Works under the Har Ghar Nal scheme are pending. Roads are dug up. We are taking the minister to the spot.”

The minister, however, took Rajput to the Mahoba District Magistrate’s office, and held discussion over the pending works, it was learnt.

Later, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav jumped into the controversy, sharing videos of the incident that went viral on social media, alleging that the minister was held “hostage” by the MLA of his own party.

“It is not the double-engine BJP government in UP but it’s a government whose compartments are clashing with each other,” he posted on X.

Maulshree Seth
Maulshree Seth

