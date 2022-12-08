UP changing, it has no place for riots, curfews: Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday claimed that a change was underway in Uttar Pradesh that has emerged as the most preferred destination for investment since it has no place for riots and curfews anymore.

At a ‘prabuddhjan sammelan’ (intellectuals’ conference) in Bareilly, the CM said the state’s law and order was being discussed across the country. “Curfews were imposed in Bareilly for several months from 2012 to 2017 (by then Samajwadi Party government). But no curfew was imposed in the city for even a single time from 2017 to 2022. No one dares to create hurdle in celebration of your festivals. This is a changing UP which has no space for riots and curfew,” he said.

There was a time when Bareilly was known for “jhumka”, he said, adding that now it has transformed as a smart city. “Bareilly is among 18 cities of the state which will be developed as a “safe city”, he said.

On the occasion, the CM launched 188 infrastructure development projects worth Rs 1,459 crore for Bareilly.

Earlier, the CM addressed a similar gathering of intellectuals at Shahjahanpur where the mayoral election will be held for the first time in the upcoming urban body polls. “It is the BJP government that upgraded Shajahanpur from a municipal council to a municipal corporation, providing it many benefits which were denied by the previous governments that treated development as a formality.

The CM in his address urged the people to elect BJP candidates in the municipal polls. The “triple-engine government”, he claimed, will increase the pace of development threefold.

Adityanath inaugurated and laid foundation stone of 87 developmental projects worth Rs 308 crore in Shahjahanpur. He expressed gratitude to the people of Shahjahanpur for electing BJP MLAs on all six seats of the district in the 2022 assembly elections.

Much work has been done in the district in terms of road infrastructure, traffic safety and cleanliness through introduction of the integrated traffic management system and the Integrated Control Command Centre for handling traffic, garbage disposal and management of diseases and natural disasters, he claimed.

CCTV cameras were also being installed to keep vigil on anti-social elements and for the safety of women, traders and the general public, he added.