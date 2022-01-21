scorecardresearch
UP polls: Chandra Shekhar Aazad takes the battle to Gorakhpur, to contest against CM Yogi Adityanath

ASP (K)'s national core committee member Mohammad Aqib confirmed the development to news agency PTI and mentioned that the registered name of the party is Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram).

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
Updated: January 21, 2022 1:32:43 am
Chandra Shekhar Aazad (File Photo)

Prominent Dalit leader and Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) chief Chandrashekhar Azad will contest the UP Assembly election from the Gorakhpur Sadar constituency, the stronghold of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Azad’s decision came days after he said talks with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party for a pre-poll alliance had failed.

“Taking forward the ideology of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Kanshiram sahib… ASP (K) announces Chandrashekhar Azad as candidate from Gorakhpur Sadar ,” ASP (K) election in-charge for Gorakhpur, Mohd Aqib said.

Also read |No tie-up with SP even if given 100 seats: Chandrashekhar Azad

Speaking to The Indian Express, Azad said, “For the last five years I have been on the ground fighting against the oppressive policies of this government. The opposition should have fielded their strongest candidates against Yogi Adityanath. I am not afraid to go up against him.

“If Bhagat Singh had been afraid, India wouldn’t have got Independence. I will fight with integrity. It is a fight of kind vs a poor person’s son . And I have the blessings of many families with me.”

