UP polls: Chandra Shekhar Aazad takes the battle to Gorakhpur, to contest against CM Yogi Adityanath

Prominent Dalit leader and Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) chief Chandrashekhar Azad will contest the UP Assembly election from the Gorakhpur Sadar constituency, the stronghold of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Azad’s decision came days after he said talks with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party for a pre-poll alliance had failed.

“Taking forward the ideology of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Kanshiram sahib… ASP (K) announces Chandrashekhar Azad as candidate from Gorakhpur Sadar ,” ASP (K) election in-charge for Gorakhpur, Mohd Aqib said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Azad said, “For the last five years I have been on the ground fighting against the oppressive policies of this government. The opposition should have fielded their strongest candidates against Yogi Adityanath. I am not afraid to go up against him.

“If Bhagat Singh had been afraid, India wouldn’t have got Independence. I will fight with integrity. It is a fight of kind vs a poor person’s son . And I have the blessings of many families with me.”