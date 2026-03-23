UP Govt to host cultural events at 30 temples, Shakti Peeths during Chaitra Navratri

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The Uttar Pradesh government will organise bhajans, Devi songs, recitations of the Durga Saptashati, and spiritual and cultural programmes at nearly 30 identified temples and Shakti Peeths across the state during Chaitra Navratri (March 25-27).
The initiative, led by the state Culture Department, aims to turn major religious sites into hubs of devotional and cultural activity during the festival, officials said.
According to the officials, the preparations have been completed, with artists, bhajan mandalis and folk performers shortlisted for the events. The district administrations will oversee execution in coordination with local authorities, police and civic bodies.
The programmes will be held at prominent sites, including Vindhyavasini Devi (Mirzapur), Jwala Devi (Sonbhadra), Alopi Devi (Prayagraj), Pateshwari Devi (Balrampur), Shakumbhari Devi (Saharanpur), Katyayani Devi (Mathura), Vishalakshi Devi (Varanasi), and Chandrika Devi and Sankata Devi temples in Lucknow, among others across districts.
Officials said the events are also being aligned with the government’s ‘Mission Shakti’ campaign, with a focus on encouraging participation of women and girls. The programmes will promote themes of safety, dignity and self-reliance alongside religious observance. Detailed guidelines have been issued to district magistrates, police officials and urban local bodies to ensure smooth conduct of events, said sources.
These include arrangements for crowd management, security, sanitation, drinking water, shaded waiting areas, as well as sound and lighting systems and seating at venues. With large crowds expected at key shrines such as Vindhyachal, Devi Patan and Shakumbhari, authorities have been directed to prioritise devotee convenience and safety, including better queue management and protection from heat exposure. Additional sanitation staff may be deployed where required.
The government has emphasised public participation with directions to local administrations to involve communities, local artist groups and religious organisations.
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