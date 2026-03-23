UP Govt to host cultural events at 30 temples, Shakti Peeths during Chaitra Navratri

Devotees participate in the grand Ganga Aarti on the auspicious first day of Chaitra Navratri, organized by Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust at Dashashwamedh Ghat, in Varanasi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government will organise bhajans, Devi songs, recitations of the Durga Saptashati, and spiritual and cultural programmes at nearly 30 identified temples and Shakti Peeths across the state during Chaitra Navratri (March 25-27).

The initiative, led by the state Culture Department, aims to turn major religious sites into hubs of devotional and cultural activity during the festival, officials said.

According to the officials, the preparations have been completed, with artists, bhajan mandalis and folk performers shortlisted for the events. The district administrations will oversee execution in coordination with local authorities, police and civic bodies.

The programmes will be held at prominent sites, including Vindhyavasini Devi (Mirzapur), Jwala Devi (Sonbhadra), Alopi Devi (Prayagraj), Pateshwari Devi (Balrampur), Shakumbhari Devi (Saharanpur), Katyayani Devi (Mathura), Vishalakshi Devi (Varanasi), and Chandrika Devi and Sankata Devi temples in Lucknow, among others across districts.