‘Communication will be dignified’: UP CEO office sorry for ‘controversial’ jibe on voter roll error

The office of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Tuesday apologised for its social media post over an erroneous entry in the Legislative Council electoral roll, acknowledging that its language was not in keeping with the communication expected from an official account.

In a post on X, it said, “The language, tone and sharp nature of the comments in the earlier post are not in keeping with the communication expected from an official handle. The genuine anger expressed in the comments on the post has been duly noted. We sincerely apologise to those who were surprised and upset by this. From now on, our communication will be dignified and formal.”