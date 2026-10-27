‘Communication will be dignified’: UP CEO office sorry for ‘controversial’ jibe on voter roll error

The office, in a post on X, said the language and tone of its response to criticism over a voter roll error were not appropriate for an official handle

Written by: Maulshree Seth
3 min readOct 27, 2026 02:52 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa. (File Photo)Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The office of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Tuesday apologised for its social media post over an erroneous entry in the Legislative Council electoral roll, acknowledging that its language was not in keeping with the communication expected from an official account.

In a post on X, it said, “The language, tone and sharp nature of the comments in the earlier post are not in keeping with the communication expected from an official handle. The genuine anger expressed in the comments on the post has been duly noted. We sincerely apologise to those who were surprised and upset by this. From now on, our communication will be dignified and formal.”

Also Read | SIR exercise: After Pilibhit, Azamgarh roll ‘errors’, UP CEO orders scrutiny of all Forms 6, 7, 8 filled by computer assistants

How it started

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The controversy began after opposition leaders raised questions over bizarre voter names, such as “Ram ne Yadav ko maara (Ram beat Yadav)”, appearing in the electoral roll for the MLC polls in UP. The entry was later clarified by the UP CEO office as a translation error involving the name “Ramhit Yadav”.

Later, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also raised the issue on social media, questioning the entry and drawing attention to the apparent error.

In a post on X in Hindi, Singh had asked, “Gyanesh Kumar ji, why did Ram hit only a Yadav? Why did Ram not hit any Singh, Pathak, Asthana, Sharma, Rai or Bisht? Is your computer casteist? Are you running the agenda of any political party?”

Responding to the criticism, the UP CEO’s handle had posted: “The recent Legislative Council election voter list also contains a strange name: ‘Ram beat Sharma’. Computers/software are not casteist. We accept that a mistake was made, but fortunately, even while making the mistake, there was no caste discrimination. We should also thank God that Ram did not kill a member of a minority community. Otherwise, along with being accused of casteism, we would also have been accused of communalism.”

Story continues below this ad

As remarks drew further criticism, sources said the subsequent apology sought to address the backlash over the language used in the post.

Software ‘error’

After the errors were found in 158 of the 14.81 lakh entries in the electoral rolls for the biennial elections to five graduate and six teachers’ constituencies, CEO Navdeep Rinwa had demanded explanations from officials responsible.

Rinwa attributed the discrepancies to a combination of software-related errors and human negligence. The CEO’s office said the divisional commissioners concerned serve as Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) for these electoral rolls, while the district magistrates of the respective districts function as Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs). These officials have been asked to explain the discrepancies.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Maulshree Seth
Maulshree Seth

Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development. Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity. Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 27: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments