‘Thank God Ram didn’t hit a minority’: UP CEO’s jibe in voter slip row

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa on Monday reacted sarcastically to the allegations of caste bias in an erroneous voter slip entry, saying computers and software were not casteist, adding that officials could have faced accusations of communalism had the mistake involved a minority.

The response came after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh questioned Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over an incorrect entry in a voter slip in which “Ramhit Yadav” was rendered as “Ram ne Yadav ko Maara”.

In a post on X in Hindi, Singh asked, “Gyanesh Kumar ji, why did Ram hit only a Yadav? Why did Ram not hit any Singh, Pathak, Asthana, Sharma, Rai or Bisht? Is your computer casteist? Are you running the agenda of any political party?”