UP: CBI starts probe into Giri’s death, questions seers

A team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) began its investigation into the death of Mahant Narendra Giri, president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), on Saturday. The sleuths visited the Baghambari Gaddi Math where the 72-year-old seer was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Monday.

The CBI team questioned a few seers and saints at the math and also visited the room where Narendra Giri allegedly hanged himself. The team also gathered information on the backgrounds of accused Anand Giri, Adhya Tiwari and his son Sandeep Tiwari, who were arrested for allegedly harassing the seer. They are presently behind bars.

Earlier in the day, the sleuths from the central probe agency collected documents pertaining to the case from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate the seer’s death.

They also garnered more information about the case from them. The CBI then asked the SIT to provide a list of evidence it had collected during the course of its investigation. The evidence includes call details of Narendra Giri and the three accused.

The CBI team reached the math on Saturday evening and surveyed the entire area. The sleuths spoke to people present there and asked about the sequence of events on Monday. The SIT members were also present at a distance inside the math while the CBI team was there.

After staying for about two hours, the SIT members left the math.

According to sources, once they have gathered more details on the sequence of events, the CBI officers will recreate the scene of crime. The agency is also likely to move court to seek permission to question the three accused arrested in the case.

“The seized items, which include cell phones and the purported suicide note, are yet to be send to the forensic science laboratory for examination,” a police officer said.

A day after filing a case on the recommendation of the state government, the CBI team visited Prayagraj on Friday evening.