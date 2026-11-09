6 burnt alive after car crashes on UP highway, bursts into flames

Six people were burnt alive after the car they were travelling in crashed into a road divider and an electricity pole before overturning and catching fire on the Panipat-Khatima highway in Muzaffarnagar early Monday morning.

On receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and, with the help of fire brigade personnel, launched a rescue operation.

The fire was eventually brought under control, and all six occupants, who had sustained severe burn injuries, were pulled out from the Hyundai Aura and rushed to a hospital. However, doctors declared them dead.

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All six were related and hailed from Narnaul district in Haryana. They were on their way to Haridwar when the accident occurred, said Muzaffarnagar Senior Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai