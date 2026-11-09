6 burnt alive after car crashes on UP highway, bursts into flames

Six people were burnt alive after the car they were travelling in crashed into a road divider and an electricity pole before overturning and catching fire on the Panipat-Khatima highway in Muzaffarnagar early Monday morning.
On receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and, with the help of fire brigade personnel, launched a rescue operation.
The fire was eventually brought under control, and all six occupants, who had sustained severe burn injuries, were pulled out from the Hyundai Aura and rushed to a hospital. However, doctors declared them dead.
All six were related and hailed from Narnaul district in Haryana. They were on their way to Haridwar when the accident occurred, said Muzaffarnagar Senior Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai
During preliminary investigation, police found that the accident occurred around 4.50 am when the car was travelling at high speed and the driver allegedly lost control.
The impact sent the car across to the opposite side of the road, where it overturned and caught fire, trapping all six occupants inside.
Police suspect that the car caught fire after its fuel tank ruptured in the impact of the crash, though the exact cause is yet to be established.
The families of the deceased have been informed and are on their way to Muzaffarnagar, police said.
A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) also reached the site.
(This is a developing story)