UP portfolios out: Rebel SP MLA Manoj Pandey gets crucial welfare-linked Food Supplies ahead of polls

After a week’s wait, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced the portfolios of six ministers, who were inducted into his Council of Ministers on May 10.

Rebel Samajwadi Party MLA Manoj Pandey, who was inducted as a Cabinet Minister, has been allocated the Food and Civil Supplies Department, which was held by the chief minister.

The move is politically significant ahead of next year’s Assembly elections as the department oversees ration distribution and delivery of welfare-linked food schemes to crores of beneficiaries.

Cabinet Minister and senior BJP leader Bhupendra Chaudhary has been given the charge of the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Department, which was earlier held by Cabinet Minister Rakesh Sachan.