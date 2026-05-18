UP portfolios out: Rebel SP MLA Manoj Pandey gets crucial welfare-linked Food Supplies ahead of polls

Rebel Samajwadi Party MLA Manoj Pandey, who was inducted as a Cabinet Minister, has been allocated the Food and Civil Supplies Department, which was held by the chief minister.
The move is politically significant ahead of next year’s Assembly elections as the department oversees ration distribution and delivery of welfare-linked food schemes to crores of beneficiaries.
Cabinet Minister and senior BJP leader Bhupendra Chaudhary has been given the charge of the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Department, which was earlier held by Cabinet Minister Rakesh Sachan.
Newly inducted Hans Raj Vishwakarma has been appointed Minister of State for MSME.
Sachan will now hold only the Khadi, Village Industries, Silk, Handloom, and Textile Industries Department.
Krishna Paswan, who was sworn in as Minister of State, has been allocated Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, while Kailash Singh Rajput has been made Minister of State for Energy and Additional Energy Sources, held by Cabinet Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma.
Surendra Diler has been made Minister of State for Revenue, while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would continue to hold the Revenue Department portfolio.
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The crucial changes in the portfolio allocation have been made for two Ministers of State, who were promoted to MoS with Independent Charge, along with the induction of the six new ministers last Sunday.
Ajit Singh Pal, who was promoted to MoS (Independent Charge) after having served as MoS for Science and Technology, Electronics and Information Technology, has been given the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department. Till now, the department was held by the chief minister with Dayashankar Mishra “Dayalu” being the MoS.
Mishra would now continue to hold the charge of Ayush Ministry only.
Similarly, Somendra Tomar, who served as MoS for Energy and Additional Energy Sources, and has been elevated as MoS with Independent Charge, has been allotted departments of Political Pension, Soldier Welfare and Provincial Guards.
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These departments were earlier divided between different senior ministers. While Political Pension was handled by Cabinet Minister Dharampal Singh, the Soldier Welfare and Provincial Guards departments were directly under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The consolidation of both departments under Somendra Tomar marks another notable administrative reshuffle.
Officials said the portfolio distribution reflects a “calibrated attempt” by the BJP leadership to balance governance priorities with caste and regional representation. Sources in the government said the reshuffle was also aimed at reducing administrative concentration in select ministries, while ensuring greater political participation in governance delivery sectors such as food distribution, MSME, dairy, power, and welfare administration.
Sources said the first Cabinet meeting after the expansion last week will be held on Monday.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
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