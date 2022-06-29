UP Cabinet okays policy to set up aircraft repair, maintenance hubs

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday cleared a policy to make way for setting up of aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) hubs in the state.

The government said that in the absence of MRO establishment in India, aircraft at present are sent for repair and maintenance works to places like Singapore and Dubai, which causes additional expense, including foreign exchange, besides consuming time.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the cabinet also approved proposals to set up four data centre parks with an investment of over Rs 15,950 crore in the state.

Under the Data Center Policy, 2021, proposals of various investors to set up four data centre parks were approved. This will provide employment to about 4,000 people directly or indirectly, the government said in a press release.

“The state has an enormous potential for establishing MRO hubs. Around 1,000 new aircrafts are likely to be procured in the country by 2026. Presently, a few companies in Hyderabad and Bengaluru do minor repair works. With the new policy, MRO hubs will be set up and will generate revenue for the state and create a large number of jobs,” the government said.

Besides, the cabinet approved non-financial incentives to NIDP Developers Private Limited and financial and non-financial incentives to three other investors — Adani Enterprises Limited Project-1 and Adani Enterprises Limited Project-2 and NTT Global Data Centers and Cloud Infrastructure India Private Limited.