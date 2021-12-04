UP Cabinet okays additional incentives on farm loans, infra

Ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Friday said that it would provide additional incentives such as subsided interest rates on farm loans, promotion of farm-based industries as well as development of farm infrastructure under the Atma Nirbhar Krishak Samanvit Vikas Yojana, which was launched earlier this year to increase farmers’ income.

The state Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, gave its nod to the the implementation of the Central government “umbrella scheme” for farmers aimed at developing farm-based infrastructure by utilising the centrally sponsored Agriculture Infrastructure Fund.

The scheme will be implemented in the current financial year with the Uttar Pradesh government aiming to set up at least 1,475 Farmers Produce Organisations (FPOs) – three FPOs in each of the 825 development blocks of the state – in the next three years.

“There are three broad aspects of the benefits under the umbrella of Atma Nirbhar Krishak Vikas Yojana. Already, under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, there is a 3 per cent subsidy on interest that is provided by the Government of India. Now, we (UP government) have decided to provide an additional 3 per cent interest subsidy to the farmers,” said Devesh Chaturvedi, Additional Chief Secretary (Agriculture) in the UP government.

Under the Centre’s Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, Uttar Pradesh has been allocated Rs 12,000 crore. Under the scheme, farm entities are provided 3 per cent interest subsidy annually for 7 years and a bank loan guarantee of up to Rs 2 crore.

The additional interest subsidy of 3 per cent would cost the state exchequer Rs 239 crore, but will also encourage investment of Rs 2,250 crore in setting up of farm-based industries and units in the state.The official said that while cooperative societies can avail loan under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, they have to pay 20 per cent margin money.