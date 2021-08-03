UP: Cabinet nod to starting monsoon session on August 17

The Bhim Army led by Chandrasekhar Azad has announced it will surround the Vidhan Sabha during the monsoon session.

The state Cabinet on Monday cleared a proposal to convene the monsoon session of the state Assembly from August 17. It will now be sent to Governor Anandiben Patel for her approval. The Assembly had last met on March 4, and according to the rules the next session would have to be convened within six months (September 4).

The monsoon session is likely to be a stormy one as Opposition parties such as the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and the Congress are likely to try and corner the government over its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, the alleged atrocities against Brahmins and Dalits, farmers’ issues, law and order, and the safety and protection of women.

The Bhim Army led by Chandrasekhar Azad has announced it will surround the Vidhan Sabha during the monsoon session.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also approved the Uttar Pradesh Mukhyamantri Bal Sewa Yojna (General).

Under the scheme, the government will provide Rs 2,500 monthly assistance to children or youngsters orphaned by Covid-19, child labourers, child beggars, children forced into prostitution, children from families where the main earning member is in jail, children whose mothers are divorcees, and those from familities engaged in begging or prostitution. The assistance will be provided to a maximum of two children in a family.

Apart from children below 18 years old, the benefits will also be extended to students from applicable categories between 18 and 23 years old if they have completed their Class 12 education, and are enrolled in studies at government colleges, universities, and technical institutions, or have cleared NEET, JEE, CLAT or a similar competitive examination. These students will be provided the assistance till the time they are 23 years old or till they obtain their degree, whichever is first.

The government already has a scheme, called the Uttar Pradesh Mukhyamantri Bal Sewa Yojna, to provide Rs 4,000 financial assistance every month to destitute children who have lost both their parents to Covid-19.

Asked about it, a senior government official said the latest scheme was a different one, and would be applicable to children and youths belonging to different categories.

The state Cabinet also approved a proposal to provide Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of home guard volunteers and other officials who now receive an honorarium in case of their deaths, and Rs 2.5 lakh in case of any disability suffered during service.

The government has decided to do away with the existing accidental insurance scheme for such volunteers and employees.