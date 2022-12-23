scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

UP Cabinet nod to new policy on warehousing, logistics

The new policy has a provision for fast-track land allotment for logistics parks, development of specified logistics enclaves as well as an incentive scheme.

The official said the new policy aims to create a strong transport infrastructure network, upgrade and improve the existing warehousing and logistics infrastructure, encourage integrated development of logistics services in the state and to reduce logistics costs and improve efficiency.
The UP Cabinet on Thursday approved the new Warehousing and Logistics Policy, 2022, which will be effective for the next five years.

A government spokesperson said the policy was formulated to develop logistical ecosystem in the state to create an international business environment in the state. It was decided that the projects with approved packages with respect to incentives under the 2018 policy will be authorised to avail benefits under it even after implementation of the new policy.

The official said the new policy aims to create a strong transport infrastructure network, upgrade and improve the existing warehousing and logistics infrastructure, encourage integrated development of logistics services in the state and to reduce logistics costs and improve efficiency.

It also aims to attract private investment in setting up logistics facilities, promote excellence among workforce, skill improvement and capacity building to meet the needs of logistics industry, he added.

The new policy has a provision for fast-track land allotment for logistics parks, development of specified logistics enclaves as well as an incentive scheme.

Under the incentive scheme, the policy would cover logistics infrastructure facilities under three heads — storage facilities such as warehouses and cold chain facilities, multi-model parks, inland container depots, container freight stations including logistics parks and dry ports including air freight stations, then there is a provision to provide attractive equipment and incentives by classifying other facilities such as truck layout, private freight terminal and inland vessel etc.

The policy also offers to provide front-end and back-end subsidies to eligible projects.

Exemptions and concessions to eligible projects would also be given. The back end equipment will be provided only after completion of the project and commencement of commercial operations, according to the policy.

Incentives such as capital subsidy, exemption from power duty, quality certification cost reimbursement and skill development equipment etc will be given under the back-end. Exemptions and incentives granted to any project shall not exceed 100% of the capital investment under the policy.

