UP Cabinet Meeting: Govt to give incentives for setting up state’s first Medical Device Park

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to provide incentives for setting up the first ‘Medical Device Park’ in the state under the Uttar Pradesh Pharmaceutical Industry Policy, 2018.

According to officials, the proposed park will come up on 350 acres under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority at an estimated cost of Rs 439 crore (excluding the cost of the land).

Officials said the incentives to the developers of the proposed park would include interest capital subsidy, SGST reimbursement, incentive on air cargo handling charge and freight, reimbursement of EPF of employees and the fee of filing of patent along with exemption from Stamp duty, among others.

The Cabinet also cleared the implementation of Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Kisan Samridhi Yojna from the financial year 2022-23 to 2026-27 to be implemented in 74 districts, except Gautam Budh Nagar with an estimated expenditure of Rs 602.68 crore — Rs 501.59 crore from the state, Rs 51.25 crore from MNREGA and Rs 49.84 crore farmers’ share, a government spokesman said.

Officials said under the scheme, the state government would provide assistance to undertake measures for the improvement of land — be it barren or in the flood-affected areas. The operation of the scheme will increase agricultural production and productivity. This will increase the income of farmers and also replenish the ground water level. Though all farmers and farm labourers will be eligible for the scheme, priority will be given to areas with a larger number of marginalised farmers or SC/ST farmers, according to officials. Since a significant section of the scheme will be undertaken under NREGA, it is also expected to generate more mandays, they said. According to a government spokesperson, in the past five years, about 1,57,170 hectares were turned fertile, while 2 crore mandays were created.

The Cabinet also cleared a proposal to establish the Pilibhit Tiger Conservation Foundation for the conservation of the tiger reserve and its management. The foundation would promote eco-tourism and eco-development in the area, besides providing environmental education and consultations, and also undertaking training, according to officials.