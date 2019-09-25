UP Cabinet meeting: 40-yr-old law exempting CM, ministers from paying income tax to be amended

Putting an end to a 40-year-old practice, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval to amend the law that exempted all the ministers, including the chief minister, from paying their income tax, which was borne by the state government exchequer.

Advertising

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier asked his ministers to start paying income tax from their own pockets from the coming financial year. A proposal in this regard was placed before the Cabinet, which was approved on Tuesday.

“…Woh parampara jo purani chal rahi thi, woh samapta ho gayi… Bhavishya mein sabhi log apna income tax bhi khud se pay karenge,” (The old tradition, which was going on, has come to an end. In the future, everyone now will have to pay their own income tax),” Power Minister and government spokesperson Srikant Sharma told mediapersons after the Cabinet meeting.

“The state Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided the ministers will now pay their own taxes and recommended amendment to Uttar Pradesh Ministers’ Salaries, Allowances and Miscellaneous Act, 1981… As the Assembly is not in session, it (amendment Bill) will be tabled in the House when it meets,” Sharma said, adding that Rs 86.87 lakh was paid as income tax bill of the ministers by the state exchequer for the last financial year.

Advertising

As per UP Ministers’ Salaries, Allowances and Miscellaneous Act, 1981, the state government has been paying the income tax of the ministers from state exchequer since 1981. The section of the Act read, “The salary referred to in sub-section (1) and (2) shall be exclusive of the tax payable in respect of such salary (including perquisites) under any law relating to income tax for the time being in force, and such tax shall be borne by the state”.

The law was enacted during the government of VP Singh, and was then followed by successive governments in the state. It was argued in 1981 that the state government should bear the income tax burden as most ministers were from poor backgrounds and had meagre incomes, a Congress leader and a colleague of the then CM V P Singh said.

Height of CM house wall to be increased

The height of the boundary wall of CM Adityanath’s official residence will be increased to enhance security, according to a statement. “From the security point of view, the height of the boundary wall of the official residence of CM at Kalidas Marg will be increased by installing view-cutter. The boundary wall borders Awadh Girls College. Signage instructing the commuters not to blow horn and drive slow will also be installed.”—With PTI