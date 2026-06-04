UP Cabinet gives go-ahead to compensation for next of kin of inmates dying of unnatural causes in prisons

Govt says objective of new policy is to safeguard human rights of inmates, enhance transparency in prison administration

Written by: Bhupendra Pandey
4 min readLucknowJun 4, 2026 05:04 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, compensation for next of kin of inmates dying of unnatural causes, inmates dying of unnatural causes, Uttar Pradesh Inmate Death and Compensation Payment Policy, Lucknow news, Uttar pradesh news, Indian express, Current affairsThe Cabinet also approved a proposal to operate 1,725 air-conditioned electric buses in 18 cities under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model, to modernise urban transport and provide environment-friendly public mobility.
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The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday gave clearance for formulation of “Uttar Pradesh Inmate Death and Compensation Payment Policy” to provide compensation to the dependents or next of kin of inmates who die due to unnatural causes while lodged in prisons across the state.

The objective of the new policy is to safeguard the human rights of inmates, enhance transparency in prison administration, and ensure timely relief to affected families.

The policy was approved in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court, Allahabad High Court, and the National Human Rights Commission.

At present, compensation in cases of unnatural deaths of inmates is provided based on the recommendations of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

However, due to multiple levels of approvals and procedural formalities, dependents of deceased inmates often face delays in receiving compensation, the government said.

In order to ensure the payment of compensation to the families of such prisoners, and with the objective of the safety of prisoners inside the jails, protection of human rights, and transparency, the “Uttar Pradesh Inmate Death and Compensation Payment Policy,” was proposed for issuing detailed guidelines for effective implementation of payment of compensation to the dependents/nearest relatives of deceased prisoners in cases of unnatural death in prisons.

The policy will have detailed guidelines to ensure a uniform and transparent process is followed in all such cases, facilitating timely compensation and support to affected families.

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In yet another decision, the cabinet approved Maize Procurement Policy under the Price Support Scheme for the Kharif Marketing Year 2025-26 (Rabi crop).

The government has fixed the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of maize at Rs 2,400 per quintal.

As per thedecision, maize procurement in the state will be carried out from June 15 to July 31 this year.

For this purpose, 150 procurement centres will be established across 25 districts like Firozabad, Agra, Mainpuri, Aligarh, Kasganj, Hathras, Etah, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Rampur, Sambhal, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Kanpur Nagar, Auraiya, Etawah, Kannauj, Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Unnao, Bahraich, Ballia, Gonda, Fatehpur, and Mirzapur.

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An operational target of procuring 25,000 metric tonnes of maize has been set for the Kharif Marketing Year 2025-26.

Procurement from farmers will be undertaken on the basis of a computerized verified land record (Khatauni), Aadhaar card, and a photo identity card.

In addition, verification of land ownership and sown area will be carried out online through the Bhulekh portal.

The government has put in place a mechanism under which the value of maize procured by purchasing agencies will be transferred, as far as possible, within 48 hours through the PFMS portal directly into farmers’ Aadhaar-linked and NPCI-mapped bank accounts.


Planned development of new cities in Agra, Bareilly, Prayagraj

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The Cabinet also approved the release of funds and expenditure proposals for the comprehensive and planned development of new cities in Agra, Bareilly, and Prayagraj under Mukhyamantri Shehri Vistarikaran/ Naye Shehar Protsahan Yojana (Chief Minister City Extension/New City Promotion Scheme).

The detailed guidelines for the scheme were issued on April 6, 2023.

Under the scheme, the state government provides seed capital of up to 50 percent of the land acquisition cost for the development of new cities for a maximum period of 20 years.

This provision will facilitate development authorities and concerned agencies in developing large-scale urban infrastructure. A budgetary allocation of Rs 3,500 crore has been made for the scheme in the financial year 2026-27. Under this initiative, seed capital amounting to a total of Rs 355.06 crore has been approved for the development of the proposed new cities in Agra, Bareilly, and Prayagraj.

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Sanction has been granted for the release of Rs 225 crore as the first installment.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to operate 1,725 air-conditioned electric buses in 18 cities under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model, to modernise urban transport and provide environment-friendly public mobility.  

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Bhupendra Pandey
Bhupendra Pandey

Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution. Authoritativeness He leads a team of seasoned reporters and investigators, ensuring that The Indian Express’ signature "Journalism of Courage" is reflected in every regional story. His leadership is central to the Lucknow bureau’s reputation for breaking stories that hold the powerful to account, making him a trusted figure for policy analysts, political scholars, and the general public seeking to understand the nuances of UP’s complex landscape. Trustworthiness & Accountability Under his stewardship, the Lucknow edition adheres to the strictest standards of factual verification and non-partisan reporting. He serves as a bridge between the local populace and the national discourse, ensuring that regional issues are elevated with accuracy and context. By prioritizing primary-source reporting and on-the-ground verification, he upholds the trust that readers have placed in the Express brand for nearly a century. ... Read More

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