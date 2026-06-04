UP Cabinet gives go-ahead to compensation for next of kin of inmates dying of unnatural causes in prisons

However, due to multiple levels of approvals and procedural formalities, dependents of deceased inmates often face delays in receiving compensation, the government said.
In order to ensure the payment of compensation to the families of such prisoners, and with the objective of the safety of prisoners inside the jails, protection of human rights, and transparency, the “Uttar Pradesh Inmate Death and Compensation Payment Policy,” was proposed for issuing detailed guidelines for effective implementation of payment of compensation to the dependents/nearest relatives of deceased prisoners in cases of unnatural death in prisons.
The policy will have detailed guidelines to ensure a uniform and transparent process is followed in all such cases, facilitating timely compensation and support to affected families.
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In yet another decision, the cabinet approved Maize Procurement Policy under the Price Support Scheme for the Kharif Marketing Year 2025-26 (Rabi crop).
The government has fixed the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of maize at Rs 2,400 per quintal.
As per thedecision, maize procurement in the state will be carried out from June 15 to July 31 this year.
For this purpose, 150 procurement centres will be established across 25 districts like Firozabad, Agra, Mainpuri, Aligarh, Kasganj, Hathras, Etah, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Rampur, Sambhal, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Kanpur Nagar, Auraiya, Etawah, Kannauj, Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Unnao, Bahraich, Ballia, Gonda, Fatehpur, and Mirzapur.
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An operational target of procuring 25,000 metric tonnes of maize has been set for the Kharif Marketing Year 2025-26.
Procurement from farmers will be undertaken on the basis of a computerized verified land record (Khatauni), Aadhaar card, and a photo identity card.
In addition, verification of land ownership and sown area will be carried out online through the Bhulekh portal.
The government has put in place a mechanism under which the value of maize procured by purchasing agencies will be transferred, as far as possible, within 48 hours through the PFMS portal directly into farmers’ Aadhaar-linked and NPCI-mapped bank accounts.
Planned development of new cities in Agra, Bareilly, Prayagraj
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The Cabinet also approved the release of funds and expenditure proposals for the comprehensive and planned development of new cities in Agra, Bareilly, and Prayagraj under Mukhyamantri Shehri Vistarikaran/ Naye Shehar Protsahan Yojana (Chief Minister City Extension/New City Promotion Scheme).
The detailed guidelines for the scheme were issued on April 6, 2023.
Under the scheme, the state government provides seed capital of up to 50 percent of the land acquisition cost for the development of new cities for a maximum period of 20 years.
This provision will facilitate development authorities and concerned agencies in developing large-scale urban infrastructure. A budgetary allocation of Rs 3,500 crore has been made for the scheme in the financial year 2026-27. Under this initiative, seed capital amounting to a total of Rs 355.06 crore has been approved for the development of the proposed new cities in Agra, Bareilly, and Prayagraj.
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Sanction has been granted for the release of Rs 225 crore as the first installment.
The Cabinet also approved a proposal to operate 1,725 air-conditioned electric buses in 18 cities under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model, to modernise urban transport and provide environment-friendly public mobility.