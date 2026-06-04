UP Cabinet gives go-ahead to compensation for next of kin of inmates dying of unnatural causes in prisons

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday gave clearance for formulation of “Uttar Pradesh Inmate Death and Compensation Payment Policy” to provide compensation to the dependents or next of kin of inmates who die due to unnatural causes while lodged in prisons across the state.

The objective of the new policy is to safeguard the human rights of inmates, enhance transparency in prison administration, and ensure timely relief to affected families.

The policy was approved in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court, Allahabad High Court, and the National Human Rights Commission.

At present, compensation in cases of unnatural deaths of inmates is provided based on the recommendations of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).