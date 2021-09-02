UP cabinet approves works related to Ganga Expressway, land purchase for Lalitpur airport

Headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Thursday approved civil and construction works related to the Ganga Expressway, which it claims is the largest expressway being built by any state government.

Talking to the media, minister and government spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh said that the entire project would cost around Rs 36,230 crore and the bidding is expected to be completed in the next 60 days. The cabinet also approved the land purchase for an airport to be built in the Lalitpur district.

“The cabinet meeting was organised on Thursday and 12 different topics were discussed. One of the most important points was regarding the network of expressways being built under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. This is going to help us achieve the dream of a one-trillion economy. The approval of the Ganga Expressway, which is going to be the largest expressway by a state, was done on 26 November 2020. The project cost is around Rs 36,230 crore,” said Singh, adding that the civil construction will be around Rs 22,125 crore including GST and around Rs 9,255 crore for land purchase.

He said that in the past the Opposition had made a similar announcement in the case of the Purvanchal Expressway and released a bidding document. “It was election time and they were in a hurry. However, there is a provision that until 80 per cent of the land is not acquired, you cannot release the tender document. Today we are releasing the tender document when 92.02 per cent of the land is available and acquisition is complete,” he said.

The expressway will be of six lanes, expandable up to eight lanes. This has four packages and the cost of each package ranges from Rs 5,000 to Rs 5,800 crore. The concession agreement will be for 30 years. The maximum speed on the expressway will be 120 kilometres, and it will also include an airstrip. During the meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the authorities to earmark the places on the expressway where industrial clusters will be developed. In the initial phase, there will be public utilities at nine places and it will be increased later.

Another project discussed was of an airport in Lalitpur district, which might later be developed as an international airport. “Last year, we announced that we are developing a Bulk Drug Park in Lalitpur district and a defence corridor in Bundelkhand. There is an airport in Jhansi, but it belongs to the airforce. Because of the Drug Park and defence corridor, a bigger airport will be needed. In the first phase, we will soon start landing smaller aircraft. Today approval on three things was discussed,” said Singh.



The first was to buy 91.773 hectares of land in two villages at a total cost of Rs 86.65 crore. The third is to exchange land belonging to the defence ministry and give them the same amount of another land belonging to gram sabha, he said.