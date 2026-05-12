UP Cabinet expansion a mere caste balancing act, should translate into better governance: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Monday took a swipe at the BJP over the recent expansion of the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, saying such political exercises should go beyond caste equations and translate into better governance, law and order and security of all sections of society.

In a post on social media site X, the BSP chief said while it was not right to comment on such expansions which are matters of internal deliberations within a ruling party but their overall impact should be visible for the general public, farmers, youth, labourers and the poor would see them as only “rajnaitik jugad” (political maneuvering) and an added burden on government resources.