UP Cabinet expansion a mere caste balancing act, should translate into better governance: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Monday took a swipe at the BJP over the recent expansion of the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, saying such political exercises should go beyond caste equations and translate into better governance, law and order and security of all sections of society.
In a post on social media site X, the BSP chief said while it was not right to comment on such expansions which are matters of internal deliberations within a ruling party but their overall impact should be visible for the general public, farmers, youth, labourers and the poor would see them as only “rajnaitik jugad” (political maneuvering) and an added burden on government resources.
Her remarks come amid political reactions around the BJP’s attempt to recalibrate caste representation in the expanded Cabinet ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.
“Its positive impact should be visible in public welfare, especially in improving the lives of the poor, labourers, farmers and youth, along with ensuring women’s safety and dignity”), she said.
The government and ministers must ensure security and justice for every section of society, especially weaker and marginalised groups, she added.
“Every section of society, especially weaker groups, should feel that their life, property and religion are secure and that they are getting justice. This is the first and foremost constitutional responsibility of governments and ministers,” the BSP leader said.
Referring to the recent attack on a BJP Yuva Morcha leader from the Brahmin community in Lucknow, Mayawati said the incident once again raised questions over law and order in UP and concerns within the community.
Story continues below this ad
“After a murderous attack on a young BJP leader from the Brahmin community in Lucknow, debate over law and order has once again intensified across the state,” she claimed.
She alleged that Brahmins in the state were feeling not only “upekshit” (neglected) but also “kaafi asurakshit” (highly insecure), terming the situation as extremely concerning.
Drawing a comparison with previous BSP governments, Mayawati claimed that under the party’s “Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay” (for the welfare and happiness of all) approach, all communities, including Brahmins, received justice and security, while law and order remained strong.
In the recent Cabinet expansion, the BJP primarily focused on OBCs and Dalits, besides giving a berth to an SP rebel leader and Brahmin MLA Manoj Kumar Pandey.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More