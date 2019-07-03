UP Cabinet discusses NITI suggestions, merger of ministries, govt departments on the anvil

Two years after NITI Aayog suggested reorganisation of departments in Uttar Pradesh government for better governance, the state Cabinet on Tuesday took up the issue for the first time. Though no final decision could be taken in the meeting, which was chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Cabinet discussed the recommendations made by the six-member committee that was instituted by the state government to look into the merger of departments and ministers in accordance to the NITI Aayog’s suggestions.

The six-member committee, led by senior IAS officer Sanjay Agarwal, had recently submitted its report to the government. According to the government sources, the panel has recommended to bring the number of government departments in the state from existing 93 to about 44 to 50, and reorganise the ministries accordingly.

Sources also said that at the Cabinet made some changes in the existing recommendations submitted by the committee.

“The Cabinet was of the opinion that there are some points on which more discussions are needed. The Cabinet has not yet approved the proposal,” Health minister and government spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh said after the meeting here.

“A team of NITI Aayog had visited UP on May 10, 2017, headed by then vice-chairman and also the then CEO. Fourteen secretaries of the Government of India were also a part of that team, which held meeting with all our departments and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. A joint working group was formed, which was headed by me, and it also had the state Chief Secretary as well as CEO of NITI Aayog,” Singh added.

The minister said that during the discussions on a roadmap for the state’s development and the required action points, there was a suggestion for reorganisation of the ministries and the government. He said that a committee headed by then Principal Secretary (Secondary Education) Sanjay Agarwal was formed, which gave its recommendations to the CM recently.

“With some changes, we would again bring it before the Cabinet within a week or 10 days,” said Singh, adding that the final draft would be on the idea of “minimum government and maximum governance” given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Jal Shakti Ministry Gajendra Singh is expected to visit Lucknow on Wednesday.

Rs 99 crore for storing EVMs, VVPATs

Lucknow: The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal of the Election Commission for allocating Rs 99 crore for the current financial year. While about Rs 97.93 crore will be used for preparations of warehouse for storing VVPAT machines in 71 districts of the state, Rs 1.07 crore has been approved for construction of warehouse and office for storing of EVMs in Mau district.