UP Cabinet clears kharif rice MSP of Rs 1,960/qn

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the paddy procurement policy for the Kharif season by fixing the support price for common paddy at Rs 1,940 per quintal and Rs 1,960 per quintal for Grade A crop.

A government spokesperson said that it has been decided that the price of paddy will be paid by all the procurement agencies within 72 hours of purchase through the PFMS portal of the Government of India.

“While the paddy procurement period for Bareilly, Moradabad, Meerut, Saharanpur, Agra, Aligarh and Jhansi divisions along with Hardoi, Lakhimur districts of Lucknow division would be from October 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022, the procurement period for Chitrakoot, Kanpur, Ayodhya, Devipatan, Basti, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Mirzapur and Prayagraj divisions along with Lucknow, Sitapur, Rae Bareli and Unnao districts of Lucknow division will be from November 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022,” the spokesperson added.

The Cabinet also cleared a proposal for giving financial and non-financial assistance for setting up medical colleges under public private partnership (PPP) model in 16 unserved districts of the state.

Since there are no medical colleges in Baghpat, Ballia, Bhadohi, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Hathras, Kasganj, Maharajganj, Mahoba, Mainpuri, Mau, Rampur, Sambhal, Sant Kabir Nagar, Shamli and Shravasti districts, therefore, it has been decided to open medical colleges on PPP model in these districts,”the spokesperson said.

It may be mentioned that the model concession agreement for setting up medical colleges under the PPP has been issued by NITI Aayog, and the guidelines for the same is to be promulgated by NITI Aayog after consulting all stakeholders.