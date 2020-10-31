UP Cabinet clears development of Vindhavasini temple

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Friday cleared a proposal to develop a corridor for the famous Vindhavasini temple in Mirzapur district in eastern Uttar Pradesh. The development also includes widening of the “parikrama path” to 50 feet.

In a statement, a government spokesperson said the decision was taken considering the narrow path and the possibility of accidents as the temple attracts pilgrims in a large number from far-off places. He said the option of water sports would be explored under the Artha Ganga scheme of the Centre as the temple is situated near an embankment of the Ganga. The region could also be developed as an eco-tourism site, said the spokesperson.

In another significant decision, the Cabinet reduced agricultural-to-industrial land conversion fee to 20 per cent from the earlier 35 per cent to woo investment and encourage industrialists to increase their land bank.

In the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Cabinet decided to sign a Memorandum of Co-operation with Agriculture Education and Research Department, and Agriculture, Forest and Fishery Ministry of Japan for research and excellence. Underlining the need for such an agreement, the spokesperson said UP, an agriculture dominated state, would benefit from agriculture-based research, education and technical development. He said the MoC would be signed only after an approval by the Centre.

A proposal to run a pro-poor tourism scheme with the help of World Bank was cleared. The World Bank will fund 70 per cent of the total cost of Rs 371 crore, and the state the rest. Under the scheme, development works worth Rs 167 crore — which was earlier earmarked for Agra and Mathura — will now be undertaken in Kushinagar and Sarnath.

The Cabinet gave its go-ahead to renew lease of a five-acre of forest land to Shukdev Ashram Swami Kalyan Dev Sewa Trust in Shukratal area of Muzaffarnagar for 30 years. The approval will achieve finality after getting permission from the National Board for Wildlife. Meanwhile, an approval was also given for four-laning of a Jail Road bypass in Gorakhpur and its beautification.

