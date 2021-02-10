UP Cabinet clears Bills to replace anti-conversion, property damage ordinances

The anti-conversion ordinance provides a jail term of up to 10 years for any violation of its provisions. (File)

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday cleared two Bills to replace ordinances enacted last year — one outlawed “unlawful religious conversions” while the other empowered the state government to set up tribunals to decide claims for damage to public and private properties.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi confirmed that the Cabinet had cleared both the draft laws. The Bills will be placed in the Assembly session beginning February 18, and, if passed, will replace the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, and the Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damage to Public and Private Property Ordinance, 2020.

The anti-conversion ordinance was promulgated by Governor Anandiben Patel on November 27. It provides a jail term of up to 10 years for any violation of its provisions. All the offences under the ordinance are cognisable, non-bailable and triable by sessions courts.

The ordinance on the recovery of damages for destruction of public and private Properties was promulgated by the governor on March 13. It has a provision for the setting up of claims tribunals, one or more, to “investigate the damage caused (during protests) and to award compensation” and to cover “cost of action” taken by the police and the administration for prevention of damage to properties.