UP cabinet approves revamp of 49 bus stations, industrial proposals to drive investment

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday approved the redevelopment of 49 bus stations under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, alongside a series of decisions aimed at boosting industrial investment and employment in the state, officials said.

According to officials, under the transport revamp plan, 49 bus stations of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will be modernised in the second phase on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model. The project is expected to attract investments of over Rs 4000 crore, with no direct financial burden on the state government, officials added.

The government aims to transform these bus stations into “airport-like hubs equipped with modern passenger amenities such as improved waiting areas, sanitation, VIP lounges, restaurants, shopping malls, cinema halls and accommodation facilities,” the officials said, adding that around 55% of the area will be reserved for public use, while 45% will be utilised for commercial activities.