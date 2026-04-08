UP cabinet approves revamp of 49 bus stations, industrial proposals to drive investment

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday approved the redevelopment of 49 bus stations under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, alongside a series of decisions aimed at boosting industrial investment and employment in the state, officials said.
According to officials, under the transport revamp plan, 49 bus stations of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will be modernised in the second phase on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model. The project is expected to attract investments of over Rs 4000 crore, with no direct financial burden on the state government, officials added.
The government aims to transform these bus stations into “airport-like hubs equipped with modern passenger amenities such as improved waiting areas, sanitation, VIP lounges, restaurants, shopping malls, cinema halls and accommodation facilities,” the officials said, adding that around 55% of the area will be reserved for public use, while 45% will be utilised for commercial activities.
State transport minister Dayashankar Singh said the revised policy framework eases investor participation by reducing technical eligibility requirements and extending project timelines. The lease period has been fixed at either 35 or 90 years, after which ownership will be back to UPSRTC. The second phase of redevelopment expands coverage to 52 districts, including Agra, Barabanki, Azamgarh, Ballia, among others, with remaining districts to be included later.
Apart from infrastructure, the Cabinet cleared multiple proposals under the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy-2022, based on recommendations of the High-Level Empowered Committee (HLEC).
These include approval for issuance of Letters of Comfort (LoC), capital subsidies and project modifications for several industrial units across districts. Key beneficiaries include OFC Tech Pvt Ltd (Rs 589 crore) in Shahjahanpur and AJJ Cane Industries (Rs 1128 crore) in Hathras for SGST reimbursement support, and capital subsidy approvals for units such as India Glycols Ltd (Gorakhpur), Viscose International (Prayagraj) and Integrated Batteries India Pvt Ltd (Greater Noida).
A major Rs 16,000-crore project by Avaada Electro in Gautam Buddh Nagar also received approval for modifications to facilitate smoother implementation.
With special emphasis on green energy, the Cabinet approved large investments in solar cell and module manufacturing, aimed at developing the Yamuna Expressway and Greater Noida regions as clean energy hubs while reducing import dependence.
In another key decision, the Cabinet approved the final bid document for procurement of 25 lakh tablets under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana, with a budget allocation of Rs 2000 crore for 2026-27.
The government also approved granting land ownership rights to families displaced during Partition in Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Rampur and Bijnor districts, enabling them to access institutional credit and sell produce legally. Additionally, 99 displaced Hindu Bengali families will be rehabilitated in Kanpur Dehat with a nominal lease rent of Rs 1.
The Cabinet also approved the establishment of a Forestry and Horticulture University in Gorakhpur to promote research, environmental conservation and agricultural innovation.
Cabinet Minister Suresh Khanna said that in total, 22 proposals were cleared in the Cabinet meeting.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram