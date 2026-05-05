UP Cabinet approves One District One Dish scheme, new transfer policy

The selected fellows will receive Rs 50,000 per month along with allowances and will assist the district administrations in tracking key sectors such as investment, employment and infrastructure through data-based systems.

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Monday approved the One District One Dish (Ek Janpad Ek Vyanjan) scheme to promote traditional cuisine through branding, packaging and marketing, on the lines of the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, and a slew of other proposals spanning agriculture, industry, governance and infrastructure.

These decisions will boost local economies, easing farmer concerns and strengthening data-driven administration, the government said in a statement.

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister Rakesh Sachan said the One District One Dish scheme will support food entrepreneurs with up to 25% subsidy (till Rs 20 lakh) with a budgetary outlay of Rs 150 crore.