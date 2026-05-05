UP Cabinet approves One District One Dish scheme, new transfer policy

The selected fellows will receive Rs 50,000 per month along with allowances and will assist the district administrations in tracking key sectors such as investment, employment and infrastructure through data-based systems.
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Monday approved the One District One Dish (Ek Janpad Ek Vyanjan) scheme to promote traditional cuisine through branding, packaging and marketing, on the lines of the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, and a slew of other proposals spanning agriculture, industry, governance and infrastructure.
These decisions will boost local economies, easing farmer concerns and strengthening data-driven administration, the government said in a statement.
Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister Rakesh Sachan said the One District One Dish scheme will support food entrepreneurs with up to 25% subsidy (till Rs 20 lakh) with a budgetary outlay of Rs 150 crore.
Local specialties such as Agra’s ‘petha’, Mathura’s ‘peda’ and Jaunpur’s ‘imarti’ are expected to gain wider market access, including exports, it is learnt.
The Cabinet also approved the state’s transfer policy for 2026–27, setting May 31, 2026 as the deadline for all transfers.
Officers of Group A and B who have completed three years in a district or seven years in a division will be mandatorily shifted. Transfers will be capped at 20% of cadre strength for Group A and B, and 10% for Group C and D employees, with an emphasis on online, merit-based processes, the policy says.
In a relief to farmers, the Cabinet enhanced compensation for land affected by high-tension transmission lines.
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Farmers will now receive 200% of land value for areas under transmission towers and 30% for land falling in the “right-of-way corridors”.
Officials said this could increase overall benefits by 21% to 33%.
Energy Minister A.K. Sharma noted that earlier compensation mechanisms were limited, leading to farmer dissatisfaction and project delays. The revised policy aligns with central guidelines and is expected to expedite infrastructure projects, he added.
In order to strengthen the monitoring of development projects, the Cabinet also approved deployment of two ‘One Trillion Dollar (OTD) CM Fellows’ in each district — one for economic development and one for data analysis, officials said.
The selected fellows will receive Rs 50,000 per month along with allowances and will assist the district administrations in tracking key sectors such as investment, employment and infrastructure through data-based systems.
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Also, a Rs 546.51 crore road project was cleared for Lucknow to improve connectivity to the PM Mitra Textile Park. The Cabinet also approved the transfer of 251.8 acres of land from closed spinning mills for setting up textile parks under the Sant Kabir Apparel scheme, aimed at boosting industrial activity and employment.
In Gautam Buddha Nagar district, a 400/220 kV GIS substation with a capacity of 3×500 MVA will be set up under the jurisdiction of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) at a cost of Rs 653.53 crore to support growing industrial demand, including data centres and electronics manufacturing.
Other decisions include approval of digital justice reforms such as e-evidence management and e-summon rules, community service guidelines for minor offences, establishment of DREAM skill labs in 150 government schools in partnership with Tata Nelco, a plantation drive of 35 crore saplings, and approval for new private universities, including Amar Deep University in Firozabad.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More