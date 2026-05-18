UP Cabinet okays Lucknow Metro Phase-1B MoU, 1,010-bed emergency centre at Lohia hospital, Sardar Patel varsity

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Monday approved a series of proposals, including execution of a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the Lucknow Metro’s Phase-1B project, setting up Sardar Patel Apex University in Mirzapur and a Rs 855-crore 1,010-bed multi-speciality emergency centre at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in the state capital.

Besides the construction of a 1,010-bed multi-speciality emergency centre, the Cabinet also okayed a new OPD block and a teaching block on the new campus of the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.

According to the government officials, the upcoming emergency centre will be equipped with advanced medical facilities and specialised treatment infrastructure aimed at handling critically ill patients and emergency cases from across the state.

The new OPD block will be developed to deal with the increasing patient load and improve healthcare services. The teaching block with a capacity of 200 seats will be established to strengthen medical education and provide students with advanced training facilities, it is learnt.

The infrastructural upgrade at the hospital will significantly improve tertiary healthcare facilities in the state capital and reduce pressure on existing government hospitals, the officials maintained.

The tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) was between the Centre, state government and the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited for the implementation of the Lucknow Metro’s Phase-1B East-West corridor from Charbagh to Vasant Kunj.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said the project cost has already been approved at Rs 5801.05 crore, with the Centre and the state government sharing the cost in a 50:50 ratio.

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The proposed East-West corridor is aimed at expanding Lucknow’s urban transport network and improving connectivity across the city.

The detailed project report (DPR) for the project had received the Cabinet nod in March 2024, while the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs approved the project cost in September 2025. Following this, the Centre required a formal tripartite agreement with the state government and UPMRC for implementation of the project.

Officials said the corridor is expected to ease traffic congestion in the rapidly expanding state capital.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved a threefold increase in the internship allowance of veterinary students in the state from Rs 4,000 to Rs 12,000 per month.

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Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister Dharampal Singh said the decision was taken considering the important role played by veterinary doctors in livestock protection, disease control and strengthening the rural economy in a state like UP with a large livestock population.

The revised stipend will benefit students studying in UP Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Pashu Chikitsa Vigyan Vishwavidyalaya Evam Go Anusandhan Sansthan, Acharya Narendra Dev University of Agriculture and Technology, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology.

According to the government, around 300 approved students will benefit from the revised internship allowance. The state government will bear an annual additional expenditure of Rs 4.20 crore, it is learnt.

The minister said the decision was taken after studying internship allowances provided in states such as Haryana, Karnataka and Kerala and would help improve students’ morale and encourage greater interest in veterinary education.

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The Cabinet approved the proposal to issue a letter of intent (LoI) for the establishment of Sardar Patel Apex University in Mirzapur under the Uttar Pradesh Private Universities Act, 2019.

The proposed private university will come up on 50.45 acres of land in Samaspur village of Chunar tehsil of the district, Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said. The university will be established by Apex Welfare Trust, Varanasi, which already operates large hospitals and is now entering the education sector, he added.

The government said the institution is expected to create new higher education opportunities in rural areas and also contribute to regional development.

Minister Upadhyay said the state has witnessed rapid expansion in higher education infrastructure after 2017. According to the government, UP had only 14 government universities till 2017, while eight more government universities have been established since. The number of private universities in the state had also increased from 29 to 52, it claimed.