UP Cabinet approves 90% fee concession for UP T-20 League matches at Green Park Stadium

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal granting a 90 per cent concession in the standard event fee for UP T-20 League matches organised by the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, and also revised the overall fee structure for cricket events at the venue.

The decision, taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, amends provisions of the agreement signed in April 2015 regarding the use of the stadium by the UPCA and the charges applicable for hosting matches and other events.

Officials said the earlier agreement did not specify fees for certain events, including UPCA’s T-20 League organised under its talent hunt programme and second-tier international fixtures such as India ‘A’ versus Australia ‘A’ matches. The revised provisions aim to bring clarity to the fee structure while ensuring revenue for the state.

Under the new arrangement, UPCA will receive a 90 per cent concession on the standard event fee of Rs 25 lakh for events organised under the talent search programme. As a result, UP T-20 league matches will attract a charge of Rs 2.5 lakh per match per day.

For second-tier international matches, such as games involving India ‘A’ teams, the government has fixed a fee of Rs 5 lakh per match per day.

The charges will be revised upward by 25 per cent every five years, in line with the provisions applicable to other events held at the stadium, the officials said.

The government said the move is aimed at encouraging sports promotion and talent identification in the state while maintaining a transparent and practical fee structure for hosting cricket events.

According to the proposal, the state government will also retain the authority to review the concession or revise charges in the future if required.

Officials added that the decision will not impose any financial burden on the state government and is expected to promote cricketing activities while generating additional revenue. Hosting more matches, they said, could also create indirect employment opportunities for local residents during tournaments and international fixtures

Other important decisions

—Amendment to Higher Judicial Service rules, alters promotion quota:

The Cabinet approved the Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service (Eighteenth Amendment) Rules, 2026, based on recommendations of the Allahabad High Court. Under the revised provisions, the promotion quota from civil judge (senior division) has been reduced from 65 per cent to 50 per cent, with promotions based on merit, seniority and suitability examinations. Meanwhile, the quota through the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination has been increased from 10 per cent to 25 per cent, while the 25 per cent quota for direct recruitment from advocates remains unchanged.

— Asset disclosure norms for government employees tightened:

The Cabinet also approved amendments to the Uttar Pradesh Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1956, introducing stricter disclosure requirements for investments and assets of government employees. Under the revised rules, employees must inform the competent authority if their investments in stocks, shares or other instruments exceed six months of their basic pay in a calendar year. Purchases of movable property exceeding two months of basic pay must also be reported. In addition, government employees will now be required to declare details of their immovable property every year instead of once every five years.

— Rs 425 crore cleared for development of 8 cities under urban expansion scheme:

In a move aimed at planned urban growth, the Cabinet approved Rs 425 crore as seed capital for the development of eight cities — Bareilly, Varanasi, Orai, Chitrakoot, Banda, Pratapgarh, Ghazipur and Mau — under the Mukhyamantri Shahari Vistarikaran Yojana. The state government provides up to 50 per cent of land acquisition costs as seed capital for a maximum period of 20 years. For the financial year 2025-26, a total of Rs 3,000 crore has been allocated for the scheme, with Rs 425 crore to be released in the first phase.

— Approval to new Ganga bridge to link Trans-Ganga City with Kanpur:

The Cabinet cleared a proposal to construct a new bridge over the Ganga in Kanpur district to improve connectivity between Trans-Ganga City and the main city. Instead of a single four-lane structure, the project proposes two two-lane bridges with approach roads to better handle future traffic once the industrial township is fully developed. The project cost is estimated at Rs 753 crore, of which Rs 460 crore will be provided under the Atal Industrial Infrastructure Mission, while the remaining amount will be borne by the implementing authority.

— Approval to amendment to Beggary Prevention Act:

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to amend the Uttar Pradesh Beggary Prevention Act, removing provisions related to leprosy in compliance with a Supreme Court order dated May 7, 2025. The amendment will delete references to leprosy from Section 21 of the Act and align the law with the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, with the aim of eliminating discrimination against persons affected by the disease. The proposed Uttar Pradesh Beggary Prevention (Amendment) Bill, 2026 will now be placed before the state legislature.