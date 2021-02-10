UP Cabinet amends panchayat quota, seat allotment rules

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved the UP Panchayati Raj (Reservation and Allotment of Seats and Offices) (Eleventh Amendment) Rules, 2021. (File)

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved the UP Panchayati Raj (Reservation and Allotment of Seats and Offices) (Eleventh Amendment) Rules, 2021, removing existing provisions related to the delimitation of gram sabhas and the reservation of panchayat seats.

The government’s move came a day after state Panchayati Raj Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary said the panchayat elections would be held by the April 30 deadline set by the Allahabad High Court. Chaudhary said the work of delimitation and creation of gram panchayats had been completed. The work of reservation would also be completed after which a government order would be issued, he added.

In the new rules, the government has omitted the provision that stated that whenever there is a general delimitation of territorial constituencies of gram panchayats on the basis of general modifications in panchayat areas before a gram panchayat election, the allotment of seats and territorial constituencies reserved for women should be made afresh.

The government has also removed a provision according to which whenever there is a general modification in panchayat areas because of a change in the population before a general election for the offices of pradhan, the allotment of offices of pradhans reserved for the Scheduled Tribes, the Scheduled Castes and the Backward Castes, and the allotment of such offices reserved for women should be made afresh.

The new set of rules that are part of the eleventh amendment will come into force with effect from the date of their publication in the official gazette.

Last week, the Allahabad High Court asked the Uttar Pradesh Election Commission to ensure the rural civic elections are held by April 30, rejecting the state poll panel’s undertaking to hold the polls by May. At present, the state has 826 vikas khands (development blocks), and 58,194 gram sabhas. There are 7,31,813 wards in the gram sabhas, and 75,855 wards in kshetra panchayats and 30,051 wards in 75 zila panchayats.