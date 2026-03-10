UP Cabinet nod to amendment for stricter scrutiny of papers before property registration

The amendment is aimed at ensuring that ownership and legal status of property are verified before registration, thereby preventing fraudulent transactions at the initial stage itself, said Minister of State for Stamp and Registration Ravindra Jaiswal. (Express Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to amend provisions of the Registration Act, 1908, to make stricter the scrutiny of documents before registration of land and other immovable assets with a view to checking fraudulent land transactions and reducing property-related disputes.

Under the amendment, the government has introduced new sections, including 22-A, 22-B and 35-A to the Act, and a sub-registrar will now have the authority to refuse registration if required documents related to the ownership, title, identification, mutation, or transfer rights are not produced with the deed.

Step to ensure property’s ‘legal status’ is verified before registration: Jaiswal

Minister of State for Stamp and Registration Ravindra Jaiswal said the decision mandates verification of khatauni (land records) and other relevant revenue documents before registration of immovable properties.