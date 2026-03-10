UP Cabinet nod to amendment for stricter scrutiny of papers before property registration

The amendment is aimed at ensuring that ownership and legal status of property are verified before registration, thereby preventing fraudulent transactions at the initial stage itself, said Minister of State for Stamp and Registration Ravindra Jaiswal. (Express Photo)
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to amend provisions of the Registration Act, 1908, to make stricter the scrutiny of documents before registration of land and other immovable assets with a view to checking fraudulent land transactions and reducing property-related disputes.
Under the amendment, the government has introduced new sections, including 22-A, 22-B and 35-A to the Act, and a sub-registrar will now have the authority to refuse registration if required documents related to the ownership, title, identification, mutation, or transfer rights are not produced with the deed.
Step to ensure property’s ‘legal status’ is verified before registration: Jaiswal
Minister of State for Stamp and Registration Ravindra Jaiswal said the decision mandates verification of khatauni (land records) and other relevant revenue documents before registration of immovable properties.
The amendment is aimed at ensuring that ownership and legal status of property are verified before registration, thereby preventing fraudulent transactions at the initial stage itself, he added.
The move is intended to prevent cases where land is sold by individuals, who are not the legitimate owners, or where restricted or disputed properties are registered illegally, the government said.
Officials said instances had been coming to the fore where properties are sold by someone other than the rightful owner, a restricted or disputed land is sold, or land is transferred beyond an individual’s legal ownership rights.
In some instances, even properties belonging to government bodies or land attached by authorities were registered, leading to prolonged disputes and litigation, they said, adding that such cases only create difficulties for the public and increase the burden on administrative and judicial systems.
From now on, the state government will also notify specific types of documents that have to be submitted before registration of an immovable property.
The officials pointed out that several states have already introduced similar provisions to check property disputes through amendments in the Registration Act and related rules.
