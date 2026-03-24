Boost for investors: Yogi Govt ends dual approvals for land use in major UP cities

In a significant move towards revenue reform, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Monday approved an ordinance amending Section 80 of the UP Revenue Code, 2006, to simplify the process of land-use conversion across key urban and industrial zones.

The amendment introduces a single-window mechanism for land use change in areas under development authorities, industrial development authorities, regulated areas, and the Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board. Under the new system, once a building plan is approved by the competent authority, it will automatically be deemed as approval for the conversion of land from agricultural to non-agricultural use.

Officials said that it would end the long-standing dual approval system. Until now, landowners and investors were required to undergo a two-stage approval process—first obtaining permission for land use conversion under Section 80, and then seeking sanction of the building plan from the concerned authority.

This duplication often resulted in procedural delays, increased compliance burden, and higher transaction costs. With the ordinance, the government has merged both approvals into a single step, aiming to reduce the time required for project clearances.

Officials have clarified that the reform specifically applies to notified urban and industrial jurisdictions, including development authorities and industrial development Authorities such as Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and Noida, as well as regulated areas under the Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board (UPAVP).

In these areas, planning and zoning regulations are already governed by statutory master plans, allowing the government to integrate land use clearance with map approval.

Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the move is aimed at improving administrative efficiency and enhancing transparency. By embedding all necessary checks within the building plan approval process, the government intends to create a more predictable and investor-friendly system.

Story continues below this ad

Officials noted that the previous framework was often seen as a bottleneck for real estate projects, industrial units, and infrastructure development, especially in high-growth corridors. As a result, the reform is anticipated to facilitate progress in these areas. This move is particularly important now, as the government is working to attract investment in UP to reach its goal of a 1 trillion-dollar economy and to position itself as a hub for manufacturing and industry.

Sources said that apart from investors, the decision is expected to benefit individual plot owners as well, who will no longer need to navigate multiple government offices for separate permissions.

Safe Reuse of Treated Water Policy, 2026: To be implemented in three phases

In a significant development that may affect water usage in urban areas, the Cabinet approved the Safe Reuse of Treated Water Policy, 2026. This policy will facilitate the large-scale reuse of wastewater for non-drinking purposes. For households, the policy could mean that activities such as watering plants, cleaning, and even flushing may, in the future, rely on treated water instead of precious drinking water. This is expected to ease pressure on freshwater supply, especially in urban areas where demand continues to rise.

Officials informed that the policy proposes treatment of wastewater generated from homes, commercial establishments, and industries through sewage treatment plants (STPs) and faecal sludge treatment plants (FSTPs), and its reuse in a phased manner.

Story continues below this ad

In the first phase, treated water will be used by urban local bodies for construction work, gardening, and irrigation. In the next phase, its use will expand to industries, agriculture, and sectors like railways for cleaning of coaches.

The government plans to implement a dual-pipeline system in households. One pipeline will provide clean, potable water for drinking and cooking, while a separate pipeline will supply treated water for other uses. Officials believe that this approach could greatly reduce the wastage of clean water in everyday life.

The policy comes amid growing concerns over water stress. Cabinet Minister Suresh Khanna said that despite having significant water resources, Uttar Pradesh faces increasing demand due to population growth, urban expansion, and rising needs of agriculture and industry.

Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the initiative will not only conserve drinking water but also help reduce pollution in rivers and water bodies by ensuring proper treatment and reuse of wastewater. He added that it could also open up new revenue avenues and improve overall water management.

Story continues below this ad

For residents, especially in rapidly growing cities, the change could translate into more reliable water availability in the long term. For farmers and industries, it may offer an alternative water source, reducing dependence on freshwater supplies.

The minister stated that a system could also be developed to generate revenue.