UP cabinet: 25% of compensation amount to be given to victims of lynching, rape as interim relief

In cases of acid attack, rape, murder and mob lynching, an interim compensation — 25 per cent of the fixed compensation amount — will be given to the victims on an immediate basis. This was decided at a meeting of the state Cabinet on Tuesday, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Advertising

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, state minister and government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma said that the interim compensation will be given to the victims on the basis of the recommendation of the district magistrate.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to 10 other proposals, including allotting the government and gram sabha land to the Civil Aviation Department free of cost for the construction of Jewar airport in Gautam Budh Nagar. The Cabinet gave its nod to provide land for the construction of a bus station at Dibiyapur in Auraiya district.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal to extend government guarantee for 23 cooperative sugar mills of the state to avail Rs 3,221.63 crore cash credit from banks to enable them to pay for the purchase of cane from farmers in the upcoming sugar season beginning October 1.

Advertising

A proposal related to a one-time settlement scheme of jaggery and khandsari units was also approved by the state cabinet.

Under the paddy purchase policy, the Cabinet has set a target to purchase 50 lakh metric tonnes of paddy. Paddy procurement will start in some districts from October 1 and will go on till January 31, 2020.

In some districts, the procurement process will start from November 1, which will run till February 29, 2020, Sharma said.

It was also decided that the government will buy paddy from farmers who are involved in contract farming. Payment to these farmers will be made online within 72 hours of procurement. The government has a set a target to double agricultural exports by 2024. Currently, agricultural exports in the state are to the tune of Rs 17,591 crore.