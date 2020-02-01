UP CAA protests: 15 people arrested, 8 of them from PFI

Meanwhile, a fresh FIR was lodged at Lucknow’s Thakurganj police station on Thursday for violation of Section 144 and other offences. Meanwhile, a fresh FIR was lodged at Lucknow’s Thakurganj police station on Thursday for violation of Section 144 and other offences.

Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested 15 people in connection with the violence during anti-CAA protests in December and a confrontation between protesters and police in Lucknow’s Ghanta Ghar on Thursday. Eight of those arrested are members of Popular Front of India (PFI), according to police.

“Five PFI members have been arrested in Kanpur. It has come to light that they were involved in violence in Babupurwa on December 20,” said Addl SP (South) Aparna Gupta. She said their “specific role” in the violence will be probed. SHO (Babupurwa) Rajiv identified the five as Syed Abdul Hashmi (65), Mohammad Umar (27), Sarvar Alam (34), Faizan (20) and Mohammad Wasif (30).

In Lucknow, a statement by district police stated, “On Friday, in connection with the violence during the protest against CAA on December 19, 2019, three persons have been identified for indulging in mischief and rioting…These three persons are associated with Popular Front of India….” The statement identified them as Shakeel-ur-Rehman (40), Shaabi Khan (35) and Mohammad Arshad (36). They have been named in two cases lodged at Hasanganj police station.

SHO, Hasanganj, Amar Nath Verma, said, “Some of the persons arrested earlier told us that these three were involved in planning the violence.” They have been booked on charges of rioting, attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy, among others.

Meanwhile, a fresh FIR was lodged at Lucknow’s Thakurganj police station on Thursday for violation of Section 144 and other offences. Rihai Manch president Mohammad Shoaib, activist Deepak Kabir and 11 others have been booked besides hundreds of unidentified people.

The complaint lodged by police alleges, “On Thursday, at the protest site at Ghanta Ghar where women are protesting against CAA-NRC, hundreds of people gathered with candles in their hands and tried to take out a march. They argued with police for putting up a tent there and scuffled leading to a chaos. It was explained to them that they can’t protest as Section 144 is in place. It did not affect them and they continued to raise slogans and protest. This caused a traffic snarl.”

The FIR has been lodged under IPC sections 145 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and Section 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act.

Seven people were arrested on Thursday in connection with the FIR and sent to jail on Friday. They were identified as Mohammad Tahir, Jugnu, Mohammad Shaan Khan, Rahbar, Daud, Shavez and Tufail.

