UP bypolls result: BJP takes lead in Samajwadi Party strongholds Azamgarh, Rampur

After trailing behind the Samajwadi Party in the initial rounds of counting in the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha bypolls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spurred ahead in both Azamgarh and Rampur.

As of 12.45 pm, BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav “Nirahua” in Azamgarh led by 3, 529 votes, ahead of SP candidate Dharmendra Yadav. A similar trend was seen in the Muslim-dominated Rampur where BJP candidate Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi has a lead of 6,660 votes over SP’s Asim Raja.

Low voter turnouts marked the Lok Sabha bypolls in Rampur and Azamgarh, according to the Election Commission’s data. While the Election Commission had said in its periodical report that polling was progressing peacefully without any “serious complaint”, Arvind Kumar Singh, secretary of the Opposition Samajwadi Party, wrote a letter to the panel last week alleging that his party’s booth agents had been removed from all the polling centres in Azamgarh. Singh demanded the panel take appropriate action to ensure free and fair elections.

Both the seats – considered SP strongholds with a concentration of the party’s traditional vote banks of Muslims and Yadavs – were won by the party in the 2019 polls; party president Akhilesh Yadav won in Azamgarh and senior leader Azam Khan in Rampur. Their resignation as MPs after winning the recent Assembly elections necessitated the bypolls.