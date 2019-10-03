UP: Businessman’s teen son kidnapped, killed; 2 held

THE 13-YEAR-OLD son of a businessman was kidnapped and later murdered by two persons who demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh in Dehli Gate police station area of Aligarh, police said Wednesday.

The body of the boy, Yug Agarwal, who was kidnapped Tuesday morning, was found in the early hours of Wednesday. Both the accused were arrested Tuesday and the body was found following their interrogation. The boy was kidnapped around 9:30 am his father, Harish Agarwal, received the ransom call at 12:43 pm, but he approached the police around 5 pm, the police claimed.

Both the accused were known to the businessman’s family and were frequent visitors to the house, police added. Harish Agarwal owns a manufacturing unit of handgloves in Aligarh.

According to the police, the kidnappers, identified as Gagan Gupta and Sachin Singh, told them that they planned the boy’s kidnapping to repay a loan and killed him in a bid to hide their identity. Gagan Gupta told the police that he had taken a loan of Rs 6-7 lakh.

“On Tuesday, Harish Agarwal informed the police that his son had been kidnapped from near his residence at Kunjalpur locality and the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh. An FIR was registered under IPC section 364 A (kidnapping for ransom). The mobile number used for the ransom call was put on surveillance,” said SP (City) Abhishek.

He added, “The two youths, Gagan and Sachin, who stay in the same locality, were caught in the evening after the number put on surveillance revealed their identity and the location. Both confessed that they had kidnapped the boy and killed him around two hours before making the ransom call. Both were taken to the spot and the victim’s body was recovered about nine kilometres away from his house. We also recovered a motorcycle and the mobile phone used in the crime. We had also collected CCTV footage in which both the accused are seen taking the boy with them.”

The accused told police that they were in need of money and planned the crime. They took him to Sachin’s house where they strangled the boy to death. They stuffed the body in a plastic bag and carried it on their motorcycle. They dumped the body in the thickets near Gabhana railway bridge. The ransom call was made after that, police said.

Station House Officer of Dehli Gate police station, Samay Singh, said the boy was kidnapped around 9:30 am Tuesday when he went out to buy something from a nearby shop before going to school.

“The kidnappers told us that the boy was killed soon after they reached Sachin’s house. The first ransom call was received on Harish’s mobile number at 12:43 pm and the second and last call was made two minutes later. The FIR was registered around 5 pm when Harish informed us about the kidnapping. We then traced the number used for the ransom call and arrested the accused within a few hours,” he added. Harish has two daughters who are younger to his son, police said.