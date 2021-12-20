UP: Businessman who ‘helped’ Vikas Dubey and his aides escape held

A 28-year-old businessman who had allegedly helped gangster Vikas Dubey and his aides escape after they attacked a police team in Bikru last year was arrested in Kanpur on Saturday. The 2020 Bikru killings had claimed the lives of eight policemen including a DSP-rank official and left several injured when Dubey and his aides ambushed a police team and opened fire while the cops had gone to arrest him.

The accused, Abhishek alias Chhotu, is a native of Kanpur Dehat district and carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head. "After the attack on the police team in Bikru, Abhishek took Dubey, his nephew Amar and one of his associates Prabhat Mishra to one Radhey Kashyap's house in a car, at the request of one of Mishra's friends, Vishnu Kashyap. We have seized Abhishek's car," said station house officer of Panki police station Anjan Kumar Singh.

He also said that Dubey, Amar and Prabhat were carrying weapons with them.

After the attack, Vikas, Amar and Prabhat had gone into hiding in Kanpur before leaving Uttar Pradesh, according to the police. They had also hid their weapons in Kanpur.

Till now, the police have arrested nine persons for helping Dubey and his aides escape after the attack. A few of them also allegedly sold the weapons used by Dubey and his associates during the massacre.

Abhishek’s involvement came to light during interrogation of seven persons who were arrested earlier in March this year for allegedly giving shelter to Dubey and others in Kanpur. Police have also recovered arms and ammunition allegedly used by Dubey and others in the crime, from them.

On July 3, 2020, Dubey and his aides attacked a police team near his residence in Bikru, where they had gone to arrest him.

The police had filed a chargesheet against 44 persons including two policemen — the then Choubeypur SHO Vinay Tiwari and sub-inspector KK Sharma — for allegedly tipping Dubey about the raid.