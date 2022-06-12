UP admin begins razing house of activist accused in Prayagraj violence

A day after the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) issued a notice to Mohammad Javed, who has been accused over his involvement in the violence in the district on Friday, asking him to vacate his house, the civic body on Sunday brought in bulldozers to demolish the building.

The Police had arrested 54-year-old businessman and activist Javed and claimed that he is one of the conspirators behind Friday’s violence in the district. The cops said that the role of Javed came to light during questioning of another accused, adding that the activist had allegedly called for a “bandh” and asked people to reach the spot of the incident through WhatsApp messages.

Javed is also a member of the Welfare Party of India and his daughter, Afreen Fatima, is a student of Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University and the former Student’s Union President at Women’s College, Aligarh Muslim University.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Sunday afternoon, UP ADG (Law and Order) said, “The action on Javed’s house is part of action taken by the Prayagraj Development Authority. The police are present there only to ensure that the law-and-order situation remains under control. It (demolition) has nothing to do with the police. The case lodged against him is separate… We are not linking it with the incident on Friday. The PDA may have thought it is time, and they should explain that.”

UP government taking law in its own hands is Condemnable. Nupur Sharma isn’t being arrested but poor people are paying price for raising voice#StandWithAfreenFatima #MuslimLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/GmuaKCZCCb — Waris Pathan (@warispathan) June 12, 2022

The PDA had served a notice, dated June 10, to Javed, stating: “This is to inform you that you have built a building against the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973 under the Kareli police station. The construction of 25 X 60 feet was done without getting permission on ground and first floor. For this, you were served a notice on May 10, 2022 seeking a reply. The date for hearing in the notice was fixed for May 24, 2022 for which you were not present and did not submit any documents. On May 25, 2022, the demolition order was passed and orders were given that you should give information after demolishing the house by June 9, 2022, which you didn’t do. Hence, you are told to vacate the house by June 12, 2022 by 11 am so that action of demolition can be taken.”

A police officer in Prayagraj said that the demolition was started on Sunday afternoon using bulldozers.

On Saturday, Prayagraj Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar had said, “During questioning, Javed told us that his daughter (Afreen), who is doing her post-graduation in Delhi, often gives him suggestions.” He, however, added that during preliminary inquiry, they have not found any evidence against Mohammad Javed’s daughter. When asked whether Javed’s daughter would be questioned, SSP Ajay Kumar said, “If strong evidence is found, action will be taken.”