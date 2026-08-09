UP Police shoot dead wanted gangster accused of minor’s rape-murder

A Rs 50,000 reward-carrying gangster, wanted in connection with the rape and murder of a minor girl, was killed in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh‘s Bulandshahr Sunday morning.

Monu, a native of Bulandshahr, had seven criminal cases registered against him across Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Bareilly, and Gautam Buddh Nagar districts, said the police.

According to Dinesh Kumar Singh, Bulandshahr Superintendent of Police, the encounter took place near Chaprawat on the Bulandshahr-Gulaothi road during a routine vehicle-checking operation. Officers signalled two men riding a motorcycle without a registration plate to stop, but they opened fire and tried to flee.

The police chased the motorcycle and returned fire in self-defence. During the exchange, Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar and Constable Narendra Kumar sustained bullet injuries to their arms. Bullets also struck the bulletproof jackets of Gulaothi Station House Officer Dharmendra Kumar Sharma and Sikandrabad Station House Officer Shailendra Pratap Singh, the police said.