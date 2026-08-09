UP Police shoot dead wanted gangster accused of minor’s rape-murder

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A Rs 50,000 reward-carrying gangster, wanted in connection with the rape and murder of a minor girl, was killed in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh‘s Bulandshahr Sunday morning.
Monu, a native of Bulandshahr, had seven criminal cases registered against him across Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Bareilly, and Gautam Buddh Nagar districts, said the police.
According to Dinesh Kumar Singh, Bulandshahr Superintendent of Police, the encounter took place near Chaprawat on the Bulandshahr-Gulaothi road during a routine vehicle-checking operation. Officers signalled two men riding a motorcycle without a registration plate to stop, but they opened fire and tried to flee.
The police chased the motorcycle and returned fire in self-defence. During the exchange, Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar and Constable Narendra Kumar sustained bullet injuries to their arms. Bullets also struck the bulletproof jackets of Gulaothi Station House Officer Dharmendra Kumar Sharma and Sikandrabad Station House Officer Shailendra Pratap Singh, the police said.
The man riding pillion sustained gunshot injuries and fell from the vehicle, while the motorcycle rider sped off. The police approached the injured man, and he was identified as Monu.
Officers rushed Monu to a local community health centre, from where he was referred to the district hospital. He died while undergoing treatment, said the police.
The police recovered a pistol with two magazines, live and spent cartridges, and the motorcycle without any registration number from the scene.
Monu had been on the run since August 1, when a case was registered against him for the rape and murder of a minor girl at a Bulandshahr police station. A search operation is currently underway to track down his fleeing associate.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram