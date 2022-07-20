UP: ‘Built on govt land’, Mau school boundary razed

In a joint operation, Mau district administration and the local police demolished the boundary of a government-aided intermediate college on Saturday.

The action was taken a week after the school’s manager was arrested for allegedly raping a teacher. The 48-year-old school manager is currently in jail.

“The process of verifying details of the land on which the school was built was going on for a long time. It was found that the manager had encroached government land located outside the school premises. After constructing the boundary around the encroached government land, the accused had put up a board declaring it to be his property,” said a police officer.

He said, “On Saturday, the wall erected around the government land was demolished by a JCB machine. No damage was caused to the school building.”

On July 14, Mau police had lodged an FIR against the school manager after a complaint was filed by a 24-year-old teacher.

The woman had alleged that around a week back when she had reached the school to join, the accused had held her captive in a guest house and raped her.

“She later managed to escape the guest house. Two days later, police arrested the manager. He was produced before a local court which sent him to judicial custody,” police said.