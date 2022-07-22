UP: Builder, his aide arrested for ‘immolating’ contractor

A builder and his associate have been arrested for allegedly killing a 59-year-old contractor by setting him on fire in Kanpur’s Chakeri area on Wednesday.

The alleged incident happened on Wednesday afternoon when Rajendra Pal, the contractor, had gone to the house of builder Shailendra Srivastava to get Rs 18 lakh owed to him.

Kanpur ACP (Cantt) Mrigank Shekhar Pathak said: “On Wednesday afternoon, police were informed by Srivastava about the incident. When a police team reached his place, Pal was badly burnt. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he could only survive for a few hours. He had suffered more than 70 per cent burns. We recorded his dying declaration in which he said that Srivastava and his accountant Raghuvendra Tiwari set him on fire.”

But Srivastava, on the other hand, claimed that Pal set himself on fire over the payment, said the ACP. “The accused claim that Pal poured kerosene on himself and set himself on fire. We are probing the matter,” Pathak added.

A murder case has been lodged against Srivastava and his accountant on a complaint filed by the Pal family.

“The two accused have been booked for murder. They were sent to judicial custody on Thursday,” said an officer.

“Pal and Srivastava had been working together for years. There was some issue regarding some payments, allegedly pending for a couple of years. On Wednesday, Pal had gone to get the money when the incident happened. While Pal’s family says the builder owed him Rs 18 lakh, the accused say that the amount was Rs 9 lakh,” said the officer.