UP: Builder, his aide arrested for ‘immolating’ contractor

July 22, 2022 4:24:12 am
A builder and his associate have been arrested for allegedly killing a 59-year-old contractor by setting him on fire in Kanpur’s Chakeri area on Wednesday.
The alleged incident happened on Wednesday afternoon when Rajendra Pal, the contractor, had gone to the house of builder Shailendra Srivastava to get Rs 18 lakh owed to him.
Kanpur ACP (Cantt) Mrigank Shekhar Pathak said: “On Wednesday afternoon, police were informed by Srivastava about the incident. When a police team reached his place, Pal was badly burnt. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he could only survive for a few hours. He had suffered more than 70 per cent burns. We recorded his dying declaration in which he said that Srivastava and his accountant Raghuvendra Tiwari set him on fire.”
But Srivastava, on the other hand, claimed that Pal set himself on fire over the payment, said the ACP. “The accused claim that Pal poured kerosene on himself and set himself on fire. We are probing the matter,” Pathak added.
A murder case has been lodged against Srivastava and his accountant on a complaint filed by the Pal family.
Subscriber Only Stories
“The two accused have been booked for murder. They were sent to judicial custody on Thursday,” said an officer.
“Pal and Srivastava had been working together for years. There was some issue regarding some payments, allegedly pending for a couple of years. On Wednesday, Pal had gone to get the money when the incident happened. While Pal’s family says the builder owed him Rs 18 lakh, the accused say that the amount was Rs 9 lakh,” said the officer.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Latest News
UP: Builder, his aide arrested for ‘immolating’ contractor
Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw LIVE: India star at World Athletics Championships 2022
Chandigarh: Out on bail, man arrested with 52 gram heroin
Sustainable holiday: New policy looks for a green push
FPIs return with Rs 1,799-cr inflow: Re, markets get a boost
Congress stages protest in Chandigarh as ED questions Sonia in Delhi
Police carry out checking drives in court complexes
Crime Branch arrests 2 men, seizes 770 cartons of IMFL
Panchkula violence case: No objection to constitution of tribunal, Punjab tells HC
July 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago: No-trust Motion
Goodbye Boris
Chandigarh has got surplus rain this year compared to 2021: MeT